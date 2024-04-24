Latest News, Live Updates Today April 24, 2024: All schools asked to remain shut in Tripura till April 27 due to heatwave

Live
Cities Live Updates: All schools asked to remain shut in Tripura till April 27 due to heatwave
- The IMD has forecast the minimum temperature to be 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum to reach 38 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours
Apr 24, 2024 7:47 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Tesla Q1 earnings plummet 55%, Musk driven to regain investors' trust
- Growing competition in China and unenthusiastic vehicle sales hoist dwindling trust among investors—Tesla earnings dip from all aspects.
Apr 24, 2024 7:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Meghan Markle's ‘bullying’ allegations are just the tip of the iceberg, claims royal author
- Allegations of bullying by Meghan Markle come to the forefront again, with former palace aide Samantha Cohen’s confirmation.
Apr 24, 2024 7:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: In Pakistan, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's warning to Israel: ‘If Zionist regime attacks…’
- Raisi said Tehran's counterstrike on Israel on April 13, retaliating the latter's April 1 attack on the consulate, was how the country punished the regime.
Apr 24, 2024 7:39 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bengaluru to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today at 12:17pm. Details
- When the sun is directly at the zenith position, it doesn't cast a shadow on any object and this can be observed between 12:17-12:23 pm in Bengaluru today.
Apr 24, 2024 7:21 AM IST
India News Live Updates: EVM-VVPAT verification case: Supreme Court verdict likely today. What we know so far
- Petitions have sought complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).
Apr 24, 2024 7:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Here's how Donald Trump is about to pocket $1.2 billion amid mounting legal woes
- Donald Trump is set to increase by $1.2 billion through a bonus from Trump Media & Technology Group’s IPO.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: J&K BJP chief Raina to cast vote for non-BJP candidate
- The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of general elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Senior officials inspect site of Rajouri terror attack
- Mohammad Razak, 40, son of Mohammad Akbar, a resient of Kunda Tope in Shahdara Sharief was killed by two armed terrorists around 8.55 pm on Monday while his brother, a jawan in Territorial Army, had escaped from the spot.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Politics on Palampur stabbing incident shows BJP’s narrow mindedness: Bhawani
- He said that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured the victim’s family of all possible help, including medical expenses, but BJP leaders are making political gains on this issue
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Abortion returns to spotlight in Italy, 46 years after it was legalised
- The new tensions over abortion in Italy come against the backdrop of developments elsewhere in Europe going somewhat in the opposite direction.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Faridkot man gets 20-year jail for 16-year-old online friend’s rape
- The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh also awarded a fine of ₹1.1 lakh to the convict, identified as Manmehak alias Mehak of Faridkot. Out of this amount, ₹1 lakh will be given to the victim as compensation.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: In Bisada rally, Rajnath Singh says BJP responsible for Noida’s development
- During the rally in Bisada, Singh also hailed the “double-engine” government in UP and at the Centre, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the fast pace in the development of the Jewar airport.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Sudhir Kakar, a psychoanalyst who redefined the study of culture and taboos
- Sudhir Kakar, renowned Indian psychoanalyst, known for pioneering work on sexuality and Indian psyche, passed away, leaving a profound legacy.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets insulin shot after nod from AIIMS
- Delhi CM Kejriwal administered insulin in Tihar jail after health concerns; AAP alleges mistreatment, ED denies. Court orders medical board.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Interview | Punjab will vote on our performance, BJP’s polarisation card won’t work: Bhagwant Mann
- The arrest of Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal since March 21 has thrust Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, 50, into a challenging task in the run-up to the general elections. As one of the key faces in the opposition INDIA bloc, he is pivoting the AAP’s sweepstakes on 22 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab (13), Delhi (4), Assam and Gujarat (2 each) and Haryana (1). But his real test lies on his home turf, where he has set himself the goal to win all 13 seats. In wide-ranging interview with Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak and Punjab Bureau chief Navneet Sharma on Tuesday, Mann railed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defended his performance in Punjab while exuding confidence on INDIA bloc’s poll prospects. Edited excerpts:
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: One should not need a microscope to see an apology, SC tells Patanjali
- Patanjali assured the court that it would issue another, more prominently displayed apology in the media within a week.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Campaigning to end on Wednesday, all parties hopeful of victory
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Atul Garg, while the Congress has fielded Dolly Sharma. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is going solo this time with Thakur Nandkishor Pundhir
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 3 centuries-old Hindu statues unearthed at Manesar village; experts to examine
- The bronze statues are believed to be 400 years old, but their exact age will be determined after a study, Haryana archaeological department officials said
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Gurugram landfill on fire, spews toxic smoke
- This was the fourth fire at the Bandhwari landfill this month and one of the biggest in the last two years
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Forest dept registers case after trees are axed from central verge in Sector 137
- As many as five fully grown neem trees and other plants were chopped by Noida authority staff, said environmentalists. The place, which is a T-point junction, is located on the Felix hospital road in Sector 137
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida: Transgenders roped in for creating voter awareness, increase turnout on April 26
- Officials said the group of transgenders, led by Ram Kali, the transgender icon of Gautam Budh Nagar, have prepared catchy slogans to attract electors
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi ups ante amid row over communal pitches
- PM Modi accuses Congress of trying to redistribute wealth & reservation benefits to Muslims. Congress denies, calls it hate speech.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Shah to address over 5K BJP workers in Kashi on April 24
- The BJP workers including booth level presidents, Shakti Kendra coordinators, panna pramukhs and others will take part in the meeting.
Apr 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Win shows Next Gen of chess is here: Gukesh
- D Gukesh, the youngest-ever Candidates winner, reflects on his historic achievement in chess, marking a shift to the Next Gen. World Championship next!
