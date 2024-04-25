Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: ‘When I said Urban Naxals…’: PM Modi accuses Congress of pleasing America in fresh attack
Apr 25, 2024 7:43 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 25, 2024.
Latest news on April 25, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting. (BJP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 25, 2024 7:43 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘When I said Urban Naxals…’: PM Modi accuses Congress of pleasing America in fresh attack
- Modi attacked remarks by Sam Pitroda, advocating 'inheritance tax' like law, saying that Congress did not want Indians to pass their property to their children.
Apr 25, 2024 7:33 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot shared union minister's audio on 'toppling' Rajasthan govt, ex-aide claims
- The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Shamra in March 2021 following the complaint of Shekhawat on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust
Apr 25, 2024 7:23 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Masked attackers storm anti-fascist event in Sweden
- An evening event by the Left Party about growing fascism in Sweden was just about to start when a group of masked people entered the venue
Apr 25, 2024 7:17 AM IST
India News Live Updates: In SC affidavit, ED blames Arvind Kejriwal's 'non-co-operative attitude' for arrest
- The Enforcement Directorate claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's conduct helped the agency take the decision to arrest him.
Apr 25, 2024 7:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be fools to think ‘Frogmore would always be there for them’: Royal commentator
- Royal commentator criticizes Prince Harry and Meghan's disconnect with reality over Frogmore Cottage.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: INS scientists to highlight societal benefits of nuclear energy during Lucknow visit
- The visit to Lucknow is part of a broader initiative by the INS to disseminate accurate information and dispel misconceptions about nuclear energy.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: A BJP bastion breached only once in more than 3 decades
- The Bulandshahr reserved constituency in west UP has never been won by the BSP and was snatched from the BJP by SP only once in 2009. The lotus has blossomed here since 1991. This time the SP has left the seat to the Congress.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Amritpal to contest LS polls from Khadoor Sahib: Counsel
- The latest development has triggered speculations that the Shiromani Akali Dal may field him from Khadoor Sahib, the only Lok Sabha constituency out of 13 in Punjab from where the Akalis are yet to declare a candidate, or support him as an Independent.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: MPCB instructs PMC to act against pollution norm violations
- During the meeting, the board instructed the civic body to coordinate within their department and start taking stern action against violators to curb the rising menace of air and water pollution in the city
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza protests on US campuses 'horrific'
- Universities across the United States have been rocked by demonstrations over Israel's relentless assault on Gaza.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Broken promises and drying wells, Chaugama’s struggle for water stays
- With the work for an irrigation network through Chaugama canal pending for the past 50 years, water is the biggest issue for people of more than 50 villages in Baghpat
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: MPCB to monitor defunct STPs in large housing societies
- It is mandatory for large housing societies with a built-up area of over 2 lakh square feet to have functional STPs, and use the treated water for non-potable purposes like irrigation, gardening, and flushing of toilets
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kalaram Temple on leaders’ list after PM Modi’s visit
- After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kalaram Temple at Nashik, many leaders are making a beeline for the historic place and perform ganga aarti
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Samta Parishad requests Chhagan Bhujbal to contest LS polls
- Though NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has announced to not contest the LS election, the Samta Parishad office-bearers have appealed to him to rethink his decision
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man hires contract killer to murder son; six held
- Pune man arrested for hiring contract killers to murder son over property dispute. Police seize weapons, fake vehicle plate. Accused in custody till April 30.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: IPL betting racket busted in Gurugram Sector-9, four held
- The raid was carried out late on Monday night, when the suspects were betting on a match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, police said
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: IPL betting racket busted in Gurugram Sector-9, four held
- The raid was carried out late on Monday night, when the suspects were betting on a match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, police said
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: ‘When I said Urban Naxals…’: PM Modi accuses Congress of pleasing America in fresh attack