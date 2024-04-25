Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Atlanta's Emory University, video shows cops firing rubber bullets

    Apr 25, 2024 11:59 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 25, 2024.
    Latest news on April 25, 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters have occupied Atlanta's Emory University, a video shows police firing rubber bullets (@CollinRugg/X)
    Latest news on April 25, 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters have occupied Atlanta's Emory University, a video shows police firing rubber bullets (@CollinRugg/X)

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 25, 2024 11:59 PM IST

    World News Live Updates: Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Atlanta's Emory University, video shows cops firing rubber bullets

    • Atlanta's Emory University is one of the latest to witness pro-Palestinian protesters with signs and tents gathering on the campus
    Read the full story here

    Apr 25, 2024 11:56 PM IST

    India News Live Updates: Congress names candidates for 8 Haryana LS seats, fields Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda

    • The Congress is contesting nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. It has not yet announced its candidate for the Gurugram constituency.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Atlanta's Emory University, video shows cops firing rubber bullets
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes