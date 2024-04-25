Latest News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Atlanta's Emory University, video shows cops firing rubber bullets

Live
World News Live Updates: Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Atlanta's Emory University, video shows cops firing rubber bullets
- Atlanta's Emory University is one of the latest to witness pro-Palestinian protesters with signs and tents gathering on the campus
Apr 25, 2024 11:56 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Congress names candidates for 8 Haryana LS seats, fields Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda
- The Congress is contesting nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. It has not yet announced its candidate for the Gurugram constituency.
