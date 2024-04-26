Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 26, 2024: Donald Trump says Charlottesville Nazi rally was 'nothing' compared to pro-Palestinian student protests
Apr 26, 2024 8:10 AM IST
Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here.
Latest news on April 26, 2024: Former US President Donald Trump returns from a break during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 25, 2024. (Photo by JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP)
Apr 26, 2024 8:10 AM IST
Donald Trump says Charlottesville Nazi rally was 'nothing' compared to pro-Palestinian student protests
- Former US president Donald Trump claims Charlottesville rally was a ‘little peanut’ in front of pro-Palestinian student protests across 21 US universities.
Apr 26, 2024 8:07 AM IST
Lok Sabha elections Phase 2: Weather likely to be normal; heatwave conditions to prevail in some states, says EC
- The polling time has been extended until 6 PM in several polling stations across Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger constituencies in Bihar.
Apr 26, 2024 8:05 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Karnataka: Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote in Bengaluru
- Actor Prakash Raj votes in Bengaluru during Lok Sabha Election Phase 2.
Apr 26, 2024 8:04 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid among early voters: 'If young boys and girls show up…'
- Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru.
Apr 26, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Who's the big boss of the global south?
- In a dog-eat-dog world, competition is fierce
Apr 26, 2024 7:58 AM IST
PM Modi reacts to Indian journalist's viral Oxford Union speech: 'You have given…'
- Journalist Palki Sharma's speech from last year is going viral on social media.
Apr 26, 2024 7:33 AM IST
Narayana Murthy after voting in Bengaluru in Lok Sabha election: 'Today is a very happy day'
- Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty cast their votes in Bengaluru.
Apr 26, 2024 7:32 AM IST
'Then WhatsApp goes': Firm warns Delhi high court of India exit over encryption
- WhatsApp, opposing the amendments to the IT rules, claimed the rules were introduced without consultation.
Apr 26, 2024 7:28 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, author Sudha Murthy cast their votes in Bengaluru
- Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy vote in Bengaluru during Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 26, 2024 7:25 AM IST
What Kim Kardashian and Kamala Harris doing behind White House's closed door
- Kim Kardashian joins Vice President Kamala Harris White House roundtable on criminal justice reform.
Apr 26, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting underway in 88 seats in Phase 2
- 15.88 crore voters are eligible to exercise their fundamental right in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
For many, Friday's polling brings a long weekend getaway
- Travel and tour operators in Noida and Ghaziabad said queries for this weekend getaway locations like Shimla, Nainital, and Rishikesh surged since last month
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Experts to conduct critical economic evaluation of water in Pune city
- Experts from various fields will jointly work under ‘Project Jal Mulya’ to carry out critical economic evaluation of water availability, distribution and consumption in Pune city
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
FIR registered into Gurugram man's death after court order
- FIR registered in death of 22-year-old man who fell at Genpact Chowk underpass in Gurugram. CCTV footage captured parts of incident. Family alleges foul play.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
AAP releases poll song focusing on Kejriwal's arrest
- AAP intensifies election campaign in Delhi with theme song "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" centered around Kejriwal's arrest, urging people to vote for party.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Gurugram's unrecognised schools ordered to shut operations
- The education department released a list of 282 schools across the district that did not fulfil the recognition norms
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
3 visually-impaired robbed in Greater Noida, auto driver arrested
- The auto driver robbed Giri of his mobile phone which was in his pocket, cash, and groceries that they had brought from the NGO
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Man thrown offNDMC quarters at Jor Bagh, 2 held
- Delhi Police arrest two men for abducting, assaulting, and murdering a man over debt, pushing him off a building. Accused identified as financiers.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Triangular contest this time in BJP bastion Ghaziabad
- A total of 14 candidates are in the fray, with the BJP fielding Atul Garg, the Congress picking Dolly Sharma, and the BSP nominating Nandkishor Pundhir
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
INDIA bloc, NDA less cohesive in second phase of Lok Sabha elections
- In the second phase of national elections, the BJP-led NDA shows more cohesion than the Congress-led INDIA, with internal conflicts in several constituencies.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Urban voters hold key to victory in Gautam Budh Nagar
- Greater Noida West, an affordable housing hub that is part of Dadri segment, has 35.89% new voters this time and if they will come out to vote in large numbers
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
'There is no sympathy for AAP over Kejriwal's arrest'
- Harsh Malhotra, the BJP candidate from East Delhi, says he will go ahead with a positive agenda of development for the constituency
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Noida: Man ends life over obscene photos threats
- The case was registered at Sector 49 police station on Wednesday after his family members provided a mail ID and a mobile number from which he was receiving threats
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Ice cream vendor killed at India Gate, two nabbed
- Man stabbed to death at India Gate C-Hexagon, victim identified as Prabhat Kumar. 23-year-old man and 16-year-old girl arrested, girl suspected of provocation.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Ghaziabad societies get polling booths for residents' ease
- ATS high-rise has about 1,968 flats, mostly occupied, till last polls, residents said they had to go to polling booths in Shipra Sun City, DPS Indirapuram and even Niti Khand
