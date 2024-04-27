Latest News, Live Updates Today April 27, 2024: Joe Biden reveals why he once thought about committing ‘suicide’

Live

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 27, 2024.

Latest news on April 27, 2024: US President Joe Biden speaks on "how the CHIPS and Science Act and his Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and creating jobs," at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum in Syracuse, New York, on April 25, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More