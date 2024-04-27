Latest News, Live Updates Today April 27, 2024: Joe Biden reveals why he once thought about committing ‘suicide’

Live
US President Joe Biden speaks on "how the CHIPS and Science Act and his Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and creating jobs," at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum in Syracuse, New York, on April 25, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden reveals why he once thought about committing ‘suicide’
- “You don’t have to be nuts to commit suicide,” Joe Biden while talking to Haron Stern.
Apr 27, 2024 7:22 AM IST
India News Live Updates: After 'Sharia' dig, Yogi Adityanath launches 'right to eat beef' attack at Congress
- Yogi Adityanath was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini for the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.
Apr 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 189 seats sealed as Lok Sabha election Phase 2 ends
- 97 million voters in 88 constituencies across 12 states and 1 Union Territory cast their votes in the second phase of India's general elections, with a provisional turnout of 60.96%.
Apr 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court affirms sanctity of EVMs, paper trail system
- Supreme Court dismisses pleas for 100% EVM-VVPAT cross-verification, affirms credibility of EVMs, highlights safeguards by ECI, rejects return to ballot paper system.
Apr 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Muslim organisations and congress members criticise their party for lack of minority representation
- Two senior Muslim leaders of the Congress have voiced their discontent over the party’s decision not to nominate any minority candidates from the state this time
