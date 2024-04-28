Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 28, 2024: Prince Harry and William 'likely' to reunite with surprise 'peacemaker' none other than….
Apr 28, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry are seen.
Apr 28, 2024 7:25 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry and William 'likely' to reunite with surprise 'peacemaker' none other than….
- Prince Harry and Prince William's potential reunion amid royal family tensions and King Charles' health progress
Apr 28, 2024 7:14 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Brought back my father Rajiv Gandhi in pieces…’: Priyanka Gandhi at Gujarat rally
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “targeting” opposition leaders.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: TISS alumni condemn suspension of Dalit PhD scholar
- In the appeal, the alumni have called upon the TISS administration to reconsider the suspension order, emphasising that revoking it would reaffirm the institute’s commitment to its core principles and serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of students
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 150 NDRF firefighters deployed in Uttarakhand, Andhra and Assam
- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed at least 150 trained forest firefighters from three battalions across Uttarakhand and other states.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: J&K: PC’s Sajad Lone gets support from another quarter
- Former Peoples Democratic Party leader and district development council chairperson from Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan expressed his backing for Lone in the upcoming Lok Sabha election to Baramulla constituency
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Notice to be served to Owaisi for alleged communal remarks
- Kashi region BJP legal cell convenor Shashank Shekhar Tripathi had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that AIMIM chief Owaisi delivered communal statements during a public meeting in Varanasi. Confirming that such a complaint was received, additional returning officer sub divisional magistrate Neeraj Patel said after initial probe, a notice WAs being issued to Owaisi.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
- Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur on Saturday.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ramban land subsidence: Rescue ops on, kitchen made operational 24x7 at campsite
- Additional district commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak informed that nearly 50 families have been affected by the land subsidence
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Women voters’ turnout dips by 6.53% in LS Polls
- Data for the 2024 and 2019 elections in Ghaziabad indicates that women’s participation reduced by 6.53% while men’s participation dropped by 5.4%
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kashmir boat capsize tragedy: Another minor boy’s body retrieved from Jhelum, death toll rises to 8
- The body of seven-year-old Farhan Waseem Parray, a Class 1 student, was found floating over the river surface at Noorbagh, around 15km downstream from the site of the tragedy at Gandbal
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Akhilesh hits campaign trail with roadshow in Kannauj
- In his red bus or Samajwadi Rath, Akhilesh met groups of people at every kilometre . Sometimes, he came out while other times, he addressed them from the bus. Yadav recounted his long association with Kannauj, stating that he had come to change its fate.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: All LS seats of J&K, Ladakh will go to INDIA bloc, claims Congress leader Wani
- “On June 4 when the results will be announced, you will find Congress winning in Jammu’s two seats, Kashmir’s three seats will go to NC, which we are supporting, and we will win Ladakh as well. I am sure of this because I have read people’s views,” said Jammu & Kashmir Congress unit president Vikar Rasool Wani
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: AI-based ‘Kala Chashma’ to assist visually impaired
- UP students showcase innovative science models at CST UP innovation cell meet under the CST UP Engineering Project Grant Scheme 2023-24
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: New entry from NH9 to Delhi Meerut Expressway near Crossings Republik
- The new entry will benefit thousands of commuters from Crossings Republik, Greater Noida west and Ghaziabad city, and help them reach Delhi through DME, officials said.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: CBI officer killed in Jammu road mishap, family demands probe
- The deceased was identified as Prashant Sharma, 52, deputy superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
