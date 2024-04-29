Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 29, 2024: BJP leader and six-time MP from Chamarajanagar V Sreenivasa Prasad dies
Apr 29, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 29, 2024.
Latest news on April 29, 2024: BJP MP from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and former Union minister V Sreenivasa Prasad, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, died on Monday, family sources said.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 29, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP leader and six-time MP from Chamarajanagar V Sreenivasa Prasad dies
- The six-time MP from Chamarajanagar and two-time MLA from Nanjangud in Mysuru district Sreenivasa Prasad was ailing for some time.
Apr 29, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: At 38.5° Celsius temperature, Bengaluru records second hottest day in 50 years
- Bengaluru’s highest temperature record is yet to be broken, as the city recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016.
Apr 29, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: America’s $61bn aid package buys Ukraine time
- It must use it wisely
Apr 29, 2024 7:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Prajwal Revanna video shocker: Woman shares ordeal in alleged sex scandal
- Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is seeking a fresh term as Lok Sabha MP from Hassan, which went to polls on April 26.
Apr 29, 2024 7:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 8 killed, 23 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
- The incident took place on Sunday night as the goods vehicle collided with a mini truck that was parked by the roadside.
Apr 29, 2024 7:23 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo today for Gaza ceasefire talks
- The delegation would discuss a ceasefire proposal handed by Hamas to mediators from Qatar and Egypt, as well as Israel's response.
Apr 29, 2024 7:13 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Kristi Noem defends killing her 14-month-old puppy: ‘I followed the law'
- Kristi Noem has taken to social media to defend her past decision to shoot her 14-month-old hunting dog dead
Apr 29, 2024 7:02 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Narendra Modi in Pune today: 2 lakh people expected to attend PM's mega rally at Race Course Ground | Details
- Lok Sabha election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally, 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha', in Maharashtra's Pune today.
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Chhattisgarh may frame new surrender policy for Maoists
- Chhattisgarh govt plans new surrender policy for Maoists. 800 surrendered in 2 years. COBRA teams return to fight Maoists, target to end Maoism in 2 years set.
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Maratha-led MES looks to challenge BJP, Cong in Belgaum
- Though the party has never secured a seat in the LS polls, the MES is testing its fortunes, buoyed by the votes it garnered in the last assembly elections in the Belagavi South and Rural segments
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: What citizens think of political manifestos
- Across manifestos, there are references to what steps and policies will be undertaken to empower women
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Traffic arrangements announced for PM Modi’s rally today
- On Monday, between 4 pm and 9 pm, two-way traffic will be facilitated from Paani Taaki to Turf Club Chowk in the racecourse area
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Sidda, Congress protest over ‘insufficient’ funds
- The Centre on Saturday released ₹3,454 crore though the state govt had requested ₹18,171 crore as drought relief fund
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Shahjahan bought arms in Bengal on licences from Nagaland: Police
- Police said Shiekh Shahjahan , the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, bought three firearms from an authorized gun dealer in Kolkata between 2016 and 2019 against licences issued in Nagaland
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 33 held in Hanur for destruction of EVMs, govt assets
- The EC directed re-polling in the village of April 29 after EVMs were destroyed on April 26, during a clash between two groups of villagers over lack of infrastructure
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Boys aged 13 and 11 held for 8-year-old’s rape, murder
- A probe revealed that the 13-year-old boy was earlier beaten up by his father after the victim had complained about him a month ago
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Greater Noida West resident among 2 dead in Rishikesh
- A rescue team, led by SDRF inspector, and comprising specialist divers has been given the task of tracing the two tourists
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Dilip Walse Patil likely to join poll campaign after a month
- Walse-Patil (67), a six-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Ambegaon constituency, was hospitalised on March 28 following a fall at home
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: NCP’s Abhijit Patil likely to join BJP
- Sources indicate that amidst the factory’s precarious financial situation, Patil is likely to join the BJP, marking a significant political shift in the region
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Shah renews focus on U.P, attacks SP over dynastic politics
- Choice between those who opened fire at karsevaks and those who built Ram temple, says Union home minister at rallies in Mainpuri and Etah in U.P.
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: MHA to deploy CISF personnel at all ED offices amid string of attacks
- A team of ED’s Kolkata unit came under attack from a mob on January 5 this year, in which three officers were injured
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail
- AAP claimed that Tihar Jail administration denied Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita the permission to meet the Delhi CM.
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Significant rise in temperature in Pune, IMD advises caution
- At 43.4 degrees Celsius, Dhamdhere recorded the highest temperature in the city followed by 43.3 degrees Celsius at Koregaon Park
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Poverty and inequality debate resurfaces in election season
- As Indians vote, a new chapter in the poverty debate unfolds. Economist Maitreesh Ghatak discusses recent data showing decline in poverty but widening inequality gap.
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida: Proposal for homeowners to pay more for registering flats mooted
- A section of home-buyers are reluctant to pay this additional amount as they have already made their full payment to the realtor for their respective unit
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 29, 2024: BJP leader and six-time MP from Chamarajanagar V Sreenivasa Prasad dies