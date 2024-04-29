Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 29, 2024: Unable to fight us directly, rivals now circulating fake videos, says PM Modi
Apr 29, 2024 11:53 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 29, 2024.
Latest news on April 29, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 29, 2024 11:53 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Unable to fight us directly, rivals now circulating fake videos, says PM Modi
- PM Modi said that political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to circulate fake videos.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 29, 2024: Unable to fight us directly, rivals now circulating fake videos, says PM Modi