Latest News, Live Updates Today April 30, 2024: Prince Harry set to run this year's Invictus Games alone
Apr 30, 2024 7:03 AM IST
Prince Harry stands alone at the Invictus Games' milestone event.
Apr 30, 2024 7:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry set to run this year's Invictus Games alone
- Prince Harry finalizes security for the Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary in the UK, with no family members expected to join.
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BSF recovers Chinese drone, 510gm heroin in Ferozepur
- The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Rajnath’s chariot highlights ₹54K cr development projects
- Various multipurpose schemes aimed at transforming Lucknow and its surrounding regions into a hub of modern infrastructure and technology were also highlighted
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Vendetta behind criminal cases: APMC traders
- The traders, mostly staunch supporters of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, allege the cases have been foisted on them due to political vendetta, while Pawar has threatened a state-wide agitation if Shinde is arrested. But BJP leaders say the punitive action is the outcome of a long investigation, and more corruption is likely to be unearthed soon
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: FSSAI to check quality of spices, herbs this year
- The announcement comes after Hong Kong and Singapore recently banned import of four India-made packaged spice mixes
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: NDA govt gave better benefits to farmers: Ajit Pawar
- A total of ₹70,000 crore loan of farmers was waived off during this period, but the reality is that the Maharashtra got benefit of only ₹10,000 crore, he said
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: SC halts probe by CBI into Bengal recruitment scam
- Supreme Court stays CBI actions in West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, questions irregularities. High Court order terminated 23,000 appointments due to fraud.
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lucknow police scrap 10-month-old ‘no-parking zone’ drive
- Lucknow Police discontinues no-parking zones due to aggressive behavior towards crane operators. 45 zones revert to old system as prominent individuals resist enforcement.
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court to consider need for secular law on succession for Muslims
- Terming the issue “important”, the bench sought assistance from a law officer to be nominated by attorney general
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida residents complain against ‘car-o-bar’ on isolated road in Sector 77
- Noida Police officers say on the first offence, persons found drinking in public, including inside their parked cars, are booked under IPC Section 290
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Sharing Google location can’t be ground for granting bail, says SC
- A location pin was not only likely to infringe the individual’s right to privacy but could also be misused, the bench said
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BSP replaces its candidate from Amethi
- Nanhe Singh Chauhan from Nonia community replaces Ravi Prakash Maurya, who was announced as BSP candidate from the seat on Sunday.
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: BJP's claim of winning 80 seats in UP a 'blatant lie', says SP's Dimple Yadav
- Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from the Mainpuri, dismissed the BJP's claims as a "blatant lie."
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Gautam Budh Nagar: Six get life imprisonment for Samajwadi Party leader’s murder
- Ramtek was overseeing the construction of his house when some people arrived in a Maruti Alto car and a motorcycle and shot him
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Greater Noida: Police seek 7-day remand of gangster Ravi Kana
- Kana and his friend were arrested from the IGI Airport in Delhi last Friday following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
