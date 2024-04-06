Latest News, Live Updates Today April 6, 2024: Iran tells US to ‘step aside’ as it readies response to Israel's consulate attack
Iran said it asked the US to “step aside” as the country prepares a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria. Read the full story here
World News Live Updates: California is gripped by economic problems, with no easy fix
- Rising unemployment, a growing deficit and persistent outmigration are a painful trinity
India News Live Updates: India reacts allegations of interference in Canada's elections: ‘Baseless’
- Canada's spy agency alleged that countries like India and Pakistan attempted to interfere in the country's elections in 2019 and 2021.
World News Live Updates: Who was Uma Satya Sai Gadde, Indian-origin student found dead in Ohio, US?
Indian-origin student studying in New York died in an unknown condition, 10th such case this year. Indian Govt. assures “all possible” help. Read the full story here
World News Live Updates: The new geography of Paris
- Reshaping the French capital and its banlieues
India News Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's 'big' rally in Jaipur on Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ today | Details
The Congress public rally in Jaipur comes a day after it released its manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, focusing on five "pillars of justice". Read the full story here
World News Live Updates: US Air Force reveals the civilian contractor who walked into the propeller was ‘incorrectly instructed’
Stephanie Cosme's life was tragically cut short by an accident at Gray Butte Airfield. US Air Force report reveals how. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Startup Mantra: Lock, stock and digital is Durolt’s mantra
Girish Nangare and his co-founder-wife Sujata grabbed opportunity presented amid Covid pandemic to launch Fonzel Office venture Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: YS Sharmila calls for ouster of Andhra CM
Sharmila on Friday called for ouster of her brother, YSR Congress president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, from power, if the state has to be brought back on the tracks of development Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Abhishek’ on Ram Navmi may be possible, hopes Champat Rai
“We are hopeful that the celestial event of sunlight falling on Ram Lalla this Ram Navmi will be made possible. Efforts are on,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust . Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Day after HC rap on tank deaths, BMC razes tenements
BMC demolishes Mumbai family's tenement after children's tragic death in water tank. Residents left homeless in sweltering heat, seeking justice and support. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Shot in arm for BJP MP: Banthara nagar panchayat chief quits BSP, joins BJP
Ramawati Rawat was the sole nagar panchayat chairperson of the opposition from Banthara, Sarojini Nagar. So her joining the BJP has given a boost to the winning prospects of Kaushal Kishore, who is contesting from Mohanlalganj for the third time. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: 11 lakh students register for Maha state CET
As per the information shared by the CET Cell, the process of online registration for the CETs of all courses except B Ed, LLB (five years) and BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM has been completed Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: BBPP proposed road plan: CEC hears say of activists, PMC; to visit site on Sunday
The 1.8km-long planned road, part of 2007 development plan of PMC, has faced opposition from environmentalists and locals. The civic administration has completed the legal process and plans to start the project soon Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: 'Alexa, bark': UP teen's quick thinking saves herself, toddler from monkey attack
A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Basti asked Alexa to bark, hoping the dog's voice will scare away the monkey and luckily it worked. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Mukhtar’s absconding wife may surrender after mourning period: Family
Afzal Ansari says such a situation was created that Afsha could not even visit her husband’s funeral. Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Experts divided on Cong’s declaration of scrapping Agnipath scheme
The Agnipath model marked a major departure from the military’s decades-old recruitment system that was discontinued when the NDA government announced the new scheme in June 2022 Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Southern Lights | In Coimbatore, three first-timers seek votes to bring the small town into 21st century
- The candidates in the race are from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the opposition All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Bharatiya Janata Party
India News Live Updates: Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector; 1st this year
Security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), killing two terrorists Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: In five years, Congress builds on its nyay theme
The 2024 manifesto also proposed to provide fast-track courts to adjudicate cases of leaking of question papers for recruitment examinations and provide monetary compensation to the victims Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: 15 candidates in fray in GB Nagar after scrutiny
The nomination process for contesting in the second phase of elections began on March 28 and April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: India abstains as UN body votes on Israel ‘war crimes’
India was among 13 countries that abstained as the UN Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza Read the full story here
World News Live Updates: New York Gov Hochul brutally trolled for referring to New Jersey as 'west of Manhattan' in earthquake statement
In a post on social media platform X, Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote: "A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York." Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: To keep tab on candidates’ spending, GB Nagar admin lists price of poll items
The idea is to ensure that the items are correctly priced and that the election expenditure submitted by the candidates is accurately assessed. This will help us in keeping a tab on the expenditure while ensuring that the expenses are within the set limit as per the Election Commission of India Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: DPR ready for RRTS line from Ghaziabad to Noida airport in Jewar
The 72.29km RRTS-cum-metro route -- from Ghaziabad to Noida international airport in Jewar -- will have a total of 22 stations Read the full story here