Latest News, Live Updates Today April 8, 2024: Shashi Tharoor responds to Rajeev Chandrasekhar: “I welcome a debate, but...”
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Live Updates: Shashi Tharoor responds to Rajeev Chandrasekhar: “I welcome a debate, but...”
Shashi Tharoor, the three-term Thiruvananthapuram MP, will face Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from here in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: 3 dead, 34 injured after bus overturns in Chitradurga
Three people died and 34 were injured as a private bus from Bengaluru to Gokarna overturned near Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Chitradurga district. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Punjab: Focus on winning Jalandhar at any cost, Mann tells party leaders, MLAs
Cabinet minister Balkar Singh, Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur, Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora and three in-charges of nine assembly segments of Jalandhar Lok Sabha were present at the meeting Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: BJP’s Patiala nominee Preneet faces farmer’s ire during campaign
Preneet, who recently switched from Congress to BJP, was shown black flags during her visit to Patran to participate in the booth summit. As soon as Preneet reached the venue, farmers started raising slogans against the BJP Read the full story here
World News Live Updates: Ukraine drones hit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, claims Russia
The Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, Europe's largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the start of their 2022 Ukraine offensive. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Tamil Nadu cops detain Pandher, other farm leaders in Coimbatore
The four-member delegation of farm union leaders had landed at Coimbatore to participate in a planned kalash yatra of deceased farmer Shubh Karan Singh in Tamil Nadu. The kalash yatra has been scheduled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in the upcoming week Read the full story here
World News Live Updates: Britain's Russ Cook becomes first person to run entire length of Africa
The endurance athlete, who calls himself the "Hardest Geezer", has also raised more than half a millions pounds for charity along the way. Read the full story here
World News Live Updates: NYC earthquake caught on TikTok live stream: Though harmless, rare seismic activity disconcerts residents
- Unaccustomed to such seismic shakings, NYC residents distinctively responded to the Friday 4.8-magnitude earthquake.
Cities Live Updates: Elderly man killed in clash; two held
As per reports, a clash broke out between two groups over the alleged grabbing of land allocated for a graveyard in Jhunsi. The victim was assaulted during the clash and died during treatment. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Spice of Life | Unleashing power of reading, the fauji way
Every time an officer proceeded on annual leave, he was under instructions to return with a book of his choice and contribute it to the regimental library in the officers’ mess. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: NGT seeks report from Punjab government on curbing farm fires
A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that an action taken report dated March 19 had been filed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board which included the details of paddy straw utilisation in 2023 along with the target for the present year Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: No water cut till after Lok Sabha polls
As voting for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls will be held on May 7 and 13 in Pune district, a decision regarding the available water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain will be taken only after the LS polls Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Noida: Man dies sliding in waterpark in G.I.P Mall
After 10 to 15 minutes when his condition remained deteriorating, Maheswari was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: UP agricultural council issues vital summer crop, livestock guidelines
The council has provided organic preservation tips for crops, offering farmers easy and non-chemical solutions. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: PUCL urges voters to use discretion; raises issue of human rights
In a press conference held on Sunday under the guidance of senior lawyer Ravi Kiran Jain, PUCL members released their manifesto listing the issues which should be raised during the election campaign by candidates of political parties. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Senior leader Jhundan stakes claim for SAD’s Sangrur ticket
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and two-time MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan (62) has staked claim for the party ticket from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency amid reports of party considering the name of former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa (50) from the prestigious seat Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Sewain Mandi: Once a hub of sewain manufacturing, now fades with time
Since the demand for sewain arises primarily during Eid or Eid-ul-zuha and not throughout the year, many families engaged in sewain manufacturing have transitioned to other professions. Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Climate crisis impacts citizens’ right to life: Supreme Court
Climate change impacts the constitutional guarantee of right to life, the Supreme Court said in a recent judgment Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Extortion racket: Two members of Arsh Dala gang held after encounter in Faridkot
The district police arrested two members of the Arsh Dala gang, who came to Faridkot to target an executive engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) after he refused to give extortion money, after a brief encounter near Machaki Mal Singh village in Faridkot district on Sunday afternoon, police said Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Kejriwal’s arrest: Democracy, freedom that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that democracy and freedom that Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought for are in danger Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Haryana ACB arrests SI for taking bribe
A government spokesperson said that the ACB team received a complaint that the accused were demanding a bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainant in exchange for not registering a false case against him Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Congress gave biryani to terrorists, imposing curfew in its DNA: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was in Rajasthan on Sunday to campaign for the party candidates. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: No visionary leader in INDIA bloc: CM Saini
Addressing a rally at Fatehabad’s Tohana, Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given strong leadership to the nation and the entire world has seen India’s improving ties with other countries due to his better foreign policy and diplomacy Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Illegal water extraction: NGT gives builders two weeks to respond
The builders concerned, during previous hearings, said proper notices were not served to them by the departments regarding illegal groundwater extraction Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: CBI to probe Kerala veterinary student’s death case
CBI on Sunday took over the probe into the death of 20-year-old college student who died by suicide after allegedly being tortured and starved by his hostel mates in Wayanad for days Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Over 8k investors out of 13k get back money lost in Jignesh Shah’s NSEL scam
Government has returned ₹1,220 crore to investors in NSEL fraud case out of ₹3,255 crore defrauded, with ongoing efforts to refund the rest. Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Drug recall still voluntary, experts express concern
HP Health minister reveals 1683 drugs failed quality tests in 3 years, prompting experts to call for a more effective drug recall mechanism nationwide. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Saini is ‘dummy CM’, says former Haryana CM Hooda
Addressing a rally at Jhajjar’s Beri, Hooda said that Deepender’s victory from the Rohtak parliamentary seat will lay the foundation stone for Congress party’s government and BJP’s exit from the state Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Fire breaks out at eatery in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh
The makeshift restaurant was built of wood, the fire spread rapidly but the people who were inside the restaurant at the time were rescued Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Four arrested for forging occasional liquor license at Noida restaurant
The suspects forged the authentic license and changed the dates, from April 5 to April 6 to save on the license fee Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Planning underway for Mayawati poll rally at Ghaziabad on April 21
Mayawati is likely to hold public rallies in Ghaziabad and Sikandrabad on April 21 and 22, just before 48-hour period ahead of the polls in Noida and Ghaziabad Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: AAP holds fast at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of weakening constitutional institutions of the country, the Haryana AAP chief said that it was for the first time in the political history of India that a sitting CM had been arrested during elections Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Mayawati’s kin Anand targets BJP, urges cadres to see ‘malicious agenda’
Anand urged the party cadre and supporters to question the BJP on the works done by it in the last 10 years Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Haryana government planning to shut down key roadways workshops: Selja
She said the state government is also planning to close Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC) Gurugram and privatise transportation services Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: 41-day lull in ethnic violence holds ray of hope in Manipur
Strife-torn Manipur has not reported a single case of ethnic clashes, gunfights or killings for 41 days now, officials on the ground said on Sunday Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: BJP, SP in a war of words over contrasting perceptions on Mukhtar
Akhilesh visited Mukhtar Ansari’s ancestral house in Mohammadabad town of Ghazipur district on Sunday afternoon and spent over an hour there. Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Delhi's temperature may cross 40°C by April 15, as summer takes grip
Delhi to see a significant increase in temperatures by April 15, with maximum expected to touch 40°C, as per IMD forecast. Air quality remains moderate. Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Over 8k investors out of 13k get back money lost in Jignesh Shah’s NSEL scam
Government has returned ₹1,220 crore to investors in NSEL fraud case out of ₹3,255 crore defrauded, with ongoing efforts to refund the rest. Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Drug recall still voluntary, experts express concern
HP Health minister reveals 1683 drugs failed quality tests in 3 years, prompting experts to call for a more effective drug recall mechanism nationwide. Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Saini is ‘dummy CM’, says former Haryana CM Hooda
Addressing a rally at Jhajjar’s Beri, Hooda said that Deepender’s victory from the Rohtak parliamentary seat will lay the foundation stone for Congress party’s government and BJP’s exit from the state Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Fire breaks out at eatery in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh
The makeshift restaurant was built of wood, the fire spread rapidly but the people who were inside the restaurant at the time were rescued Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Four arrested for forging occasional liquor license at Noida restaurant
The suspects forged the authentic license and changed the dates, from April 5 to April 6 to save on the license fee Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Planning underway for Mayawati poll rally at Ghaziabad on April 21
Mayawati is likely to hold public rallies in Ghaziabad and Sikandrabad on April 21 and 22, just before 48-hour period ahead of the polls in Noida and Ghaziabad Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: AAP holds fast at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of weakening constitutional institutions of the country, the Haryana AAP chief said that it was for the first time in the political history of India that a sitting CM had been arrested during elections Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Mayawati’s kin Anand targets BJP, urges cadres to see ‘malicious agenda’
Anand urged the party cadre and supporters to question the BJP on the works done by it in the last 10 years Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: Haryana government planning to shut down key roadways workshops: Selja
She said the state government is also planning to close Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC) Gurugram and privatise transportation services Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: 41-day lull in ethnic violence holds ray of hope in Manipur
Strife-torn Manipur has not reported a single case of ethnic clashes, gunfights or killings for 41 days now, officials on the ground said on Sunday Read the full story here
Cities Live Updates: BJP, SP in a war of words over contrasting perceptions on Mukhtar
Akhilesh visited Mukhtar Ansari’s ancestral house in Mohammadabad town of Ghazipur district on Sunday afternoon and spent over an hour there. Read the full story here
India News Live Updates: Delhi's temperature may cross 40°C by April 15, as summer takes grip
Delhi to see a significant increase in temperatures by April 15, with maximum expected to touch 40°C, as per IMD forecast. Air quality remains moderate. Read the full story here