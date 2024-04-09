Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 9, 2024: Baba Tarsem Singh's murder: Main accused Amarjit Singh alias Bittu shot dead in Uttarakhand encounter
Apr 9, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 9, 2024.
Latest news on April 9, 2024: Armed bike-borne assailants who shot dead dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Baba Tarsem Singh in Udham Singh Nagar district on March 28.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 9, 2024 7:07 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Baba Tarsem Singh's murder: Main accused Amarjit Singh alias Bittu shot dead in Uttarakhand encounter
- Amarjit Singh, a shooter with ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, was killed while his accomplice fled, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said.
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Era of new friendship, says Shivtare after meeting Sunetra
- According to the NCP leader, during the meeting, Shivtare said that no one is a permanent enemy in politics and an era of new friendship has started
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: KGMU doctors give fresh lease of life to U.P. man after iron rod pierces his heart ‘through and through’
- The incident took place when Mannelal was working on an under-construction toilet at his home at Durgapur, in Sultanpur district on March 27. The roof came down and an iron rod pierced his body.
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Cong did injustice to people for 55 years, now talking of justice: CM Saini
- Addressing an election rally in Mulana in this district, Saini said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has done the work of providing justice eliminating that queue and now the gas cylinder has reached every home
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Engg student, two friends murder his female classmate; demands ₹9L ransom from parents
- The police shared sequence of crime that took place between March 30 and April 7 at a press conference in the city on Monday
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Karnataka BJP worker crashes into minister’s car, then run over by bus
- A BJP worker riding a two-wheeler was killed while campaigning in Bengaluru on Monday after he collided with Union minister Shobha Karandlaje’s car
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Let there be no contest’: Supreme Court on Karnataka funds row
- The Supreme Court on Monday stressed the need for cooperation between the Centre and states regarding the release of funds
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida:Resurfacing of elevated road leads to congestion around Sector 18
- Six years afters being inaugurated in 2017, the elevated road was dilapidated and riddled with potholes, causing problems to commuters
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh likely to campaign in GB Nagar
- Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign for BJP candidate Dr. Mahesh Sharma in Gautam Budh Nagar.
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha polls: Of 419 candidates named by BJP so far, 16% are women
- To be sure, the BJP has fielded more women candidates in every election since 2014, when women made up only around 9% of its candidates (38 of 428)
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: GB Nagar: BSP, SP focus on rural belts in campaigning, BJP strikes a balance
- The GB Nagar seat has 2,675,148 registered voters — 782,872 in Noida, 729,481 in Dadri, 369,824 in Jewar, 399,091 in Sikandrabad and 393,880 in Khurja
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida: Man died of ‘heart enlargement’ at water park, reveals autopsy
- The victim’s family in its complaint has alleged that their son did not receive medical assistance on time, owing to the delayed response by mall authorities
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Election In Pincodes: Ballia’s oppressive heat takes toll on lives, livelihoods
- Kiran Paswan, a farm laborer in Ballia, dreams of a toilet and a fan to survive the extreme heatwave that has claimed 70 lives in 3 days.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 9, 2024: Baba Tarsem Singh's murder: Main accused Amarjit Singh alias Bittu shot dead in Uttarakhand encounter