Latest News, Live Updates Today August 1, 2024: HT Exclusive: Terry Phelan silently producing India's next football stars with…
Aug 1, 2024 12:50 AM IST
Latest news on August 1, 2024: Former English footballer Terry Phelan is dreaming to revolutionize Indian football
HT Exclusive: Terry Phelan silently producing India's next football stars with…
- English football icon Terry Phelan is urging to “support AIFF’s vision and roadmap” to curate more and more Indian talents from Northeast, Kolkata, and more.
Aug 1, 2024 12:43 AM IST
Sunita Williams' Earth return mission makes progress after NASA's successful tests, but pressure is far from off
- Although recent in-space tests of the spacecraft have shone a ray of hope, NASA's upcoming launch leaves a short window for the Starliner's return.
Aug 1, 2024 12:42 AM IST
Mumbai sees uptick in malaria, H1N1 cases in July; drop in dengue, leptospirosis infections
Aug 1, 2024 12:25 AM IST
Delhi rain: Schools to remain closed today amid heavy waterlogging, traffic congestion
- Delhi minister Atishi announced that all schools in the capital will remain shut on Thursday in view of the heavy downpour and waterlogging.
