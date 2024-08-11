Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 11, 2024: Russia evacuates thousands amid Ukraine incursion
Aug 11, 2024 2:30 AM IST
In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, residents from the Kursk region arrive in railway station in Tula were they were met by employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, volunteers, psychologists and medical workers.
World News Live Updates: Russia evacuates thousands amid Ukraine incursion
- Ukrainian units stormed across the border on Tuesday morning in what so far has been the largest and most successful such offensive by Kyiv.
Aug 11, 2024 2:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defence officials say
- Video from the site showed body parts scattered around and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets on the floor.
Aug 11, 2024 1:13 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Hindenburg report: Cong ask govt to remove ‘all conflict of interest’ in Adani probe
- In a new report, Hindenburg has alleged that SEBI chief Madhabi Buch owned stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group's alleged financial misconduct.
