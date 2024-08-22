Latest News, Live Updates Today August 22, 2024: Helicopter of Iran's late President Raisi crashed due to weather, Fars says

Live
Aug 22, 2024 12:54 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Helicopter of Iran's late President Raisi crashed due to weather, Fars says
- The helicopter crash in which Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in May was caused by weather conditions, Iran's local media reported.
Aug 22, 2024 12:32 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Ahead of Ukraine visit, PM Narendra Modi says India supports peace in this region
- PM Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Poland on the eve of his visit to war-torn Ukraine, reiterating the country's stance on the ongoing conflict.
Aug 22, 2024 12:17 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Heart-stopping video: NJ woman's hand almost chewed off by Bengal tiger after climbing zoo fence
- A woman narrowly escaped a tiger attack at New Jersey's Cohanzick Zoo after climbing over a safety barrier.
Aug 22, 2024 12:12 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Kolkata rape-murder case: New principal of RG Kar hospital sacked amid students' protests
- As per reports, the new principal of the RG Kar Medical College has been removed from her post following protests by students.
