Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today August 23, 2024: Andrew Tate put under house arrest over new allegations including sex with minor

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 23, 2024 1:19 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 23, 2024.
    Latest news on August 23, 2024: Andrew Tate shouts outside the Bucharest Tribunal after being placed under house arrest, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. A court in Romania's capital on Thursday placed the divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate under house arrest for 30 days, as prosecutors investigate a sprawling new case that involves allegations of human trafficking of minors and sex with a minor. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)
    Latest news on August 23, 2024: Andrew Tate shouts outside the Bucharest Tribunal after being placed under house arrest, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. A court in Romania's capital on Thursday placed the divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate under house arrest for 30 days, as prosecutors investigate a sprawling new case that involves allegations of human trafficking of minors and sex with a minor. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 23, 2024 1:19 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Andrew Tate put under house arrest over new allegations including sex with minor

    • DIICOT said defendants used the coercive “loverboy” method to exploit 34 vulnerable victims who were forced to produce pornographic materials for a fee online
    Read the full story here

    Aug 23, 2024 12:24 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: 22 die as heavy rain lashes Tripura, thousands take shelter at relief camps

    • The incessant rainfall in Tripura led to 22 deaths and two people going missing, officials confirmed on Thursday.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 23, 2024 12:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: BJP, AAP lock horns over removal of Kejriwal's photo from Independence Day advertisement

    • The BJP and the AAP traded barbs on Thursday over removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photo from an Independence Day advertisement.
    Read the full story here

