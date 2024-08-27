Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 27, 2024: Healthcare professionals' safety: NTF holds first meeting; launches portal
Aug 27, 2024 6:21 PM IST
Suggestions of major stakeholders and those received on the portal will be collated by the Union health ministry.
Aug 27, 2024 6:21 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Healthcare professionals’ safety: NTF holds first meeting; launches portal
- The members have decided to hold wider consultations with stakeholders to identify issues that need prioritisation and draft a framework to address them
Aug 27, 2024 6:19 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Evening briefing: BJP accuses CM Mamata of strangling Constitution; Bangladesh steps up security at Indian visa centres
- A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
Aug 27, 2024 6:17 PM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Partners in crime….’: Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's jab on Supreme Court bail to K Kavitha. KTR reacts
- The Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam
Aug 27, 2024 6:00 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah shares video showing covered portion of letter written by his wife
- The chief minister said his wife had only asked for alternative land either in Devanur Third Stage or any other layout formed by MUDA afterwards.
Aug 27, 2024 5:55 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Woman arrested in Bihar for killing 3-year-old daughter to marry lover
- Muzaffarpur woman kills daughter, arrested at lover's residence.
