Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 16, 2024: Trump officially nominated for president, after picking JD Vance for running mate
July 16, 2024 1:11 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for July 16, 2024.
Latest news on July 16, 2024: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts as he is surrounded by US Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, on Saturday, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 16, 2024 1:11 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Trump officially nominated for president, after picking JD Vance for running mate
- RNC delegates in Milwaukee vote to make Trump official nominee with JD Vance as running mate
July 16, 2024 12:48 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Trump chooses Sen. J.D. Vance as his Vice President pick: Report
- Donald Trump selects Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his VP choice.
July 16, 2024 12:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Encounter in J-K's Doda: 5 security personnel critically injured
- Five security personnel critically injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Doda
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today July 16, 2024: Trump officially nominated for president, after picking JD Vance for running mate