Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today July 30, 2024: ‘No illegal centre will be spared’: Delhi Mayor's warning after UPSC aspirants' deaths
July 30, 2024 12:20 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for July 30, 2024.
Latest news on July 30, 2024: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 30, 2024 12:20 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘No illegal centre will be spared’: Delhi Mayor's warning after UPSC aspirants' deaths
- Following the deaths of three students at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi issued a warning to coaching centres.
July 30, 2024 12:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Will make position known at right time’: EAM Jaishankar on reports of PM Modi's Ukraine visit
- On the reports of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine, EAM S Jaishankar clarified that India, like any other government will make its position known at the right time.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today July 30, 2024: ‘No illegal centre will be spared’: Delhi Mayor's warning after UPSC aspirants' deaths