Latest News, Live Updates Today June 14, 2024: Kuwait fire: IAF's 130J brings back bodies of 45 Indian victims; Lulu Group announces relief fund | 10 updates
June 14, 2024 6:12 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 14, 2024: IAF's C-130J aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi.
- Kuwait fire: Kuwaiti authorities said they have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and 3 Filipino nationals killed in the Mangaf building fire.
