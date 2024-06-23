Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today June 23, 2024: Israeli hostage Naama Levy’s mom pens emotional letter on daughter’s birthday: ‘My wish is to hold you…’
June 23, 2024 6:48 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 23, 2024.
Latest news on June 23, 2024: Israeli hostage Naama Levy’s mom pens heartbreaking letter on daughter’s birthday (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 23, 2024 6:48 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israeli hostage Naama Levy’s mom pens emotional letter on daughter’s birthday: ‘My wish is to hold you…’
- Israeli hostage Naama Levy’s mother, Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar, has penned a heartbreaking letter for her daughter’s 20th birthday.
June 23, 2024 6:35 AM IST
India News Live Updates: CBI to probe NEET-UG allegations, Centre shunts NTA chief: 10 points
- The Central government also postponed the NEET-PG entrance exam.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 23, 2024: Israeli hostage Naama Levy’s mom pens emotional letter on daughter’s birthday: ‘My wish is to hold you…’