Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today June 26, 2024: Kenya protests: Indian high commission issues advisory amid violence in Nairobi, other cities

    June 26, 2024 12:47 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for June 26, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on June 26, 2024: An anti-government protester waves a Kenyan flag as police fire tear gas at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
    Latest entertainment news on June 26, 2024: An anti-government protester waves a Kenyan flag as police fire tear gas at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 26, 2024 12:47 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Kenya protests: Indian high commission issues advisory amid violence in Nairobi, other cities

    • On Tuesday, at least five protesters were killed when police opened fire at demonstrators trying to enter the parliament building in Nairobi.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today June 26, 2024: Kenya protests: Indian high commission issues advisory amid violence in Nairobi, other cities
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes