Latest News, Live Updates Today May 1, 2024: Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot | US reacts after Washington Post report: 'We continue to…'
May 1, 2024 7:27 AM IST
Latest news on May 1, 2024: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
India News Live Updates: Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot | US reacts after Washington Post report: 'We continue to…'
- The Washington Post named a RAW officer in connection with the alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
May 1, 2024 7:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Chilling videos show deadly North California shootout that killed 4 law enforcement officers
- Shocking videos show the moment a deadly shootout broke out in North California, leading to the deaths of four law enforcement officers
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: NCP swapped Satara with BJP for Rajya Sabha seat: Ajit Pawar
- NCP has swapped the Satara Lok Sabha seat with BJP for a Rajya Sabha seat, said Ajit Pawar on Tuesday
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Wheat procurement sufficient for food-security schemes: Govt
- Sufficient procurement is critical this year to help India, also the world’s second biggest wheat consumer, replenish depleted stocks, which have hit a 16-year-low
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Appellate tribunal final orders on Jaypee takeover by Suraksha likely on May 2
- The appellate tribunal in March 2024 had said that if Suraksha and Yeida will not settle their issues by the next date of hearing -- that is on April 18, 2024 -- then the plea will be heard on merit and a judgment passed
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: My soul is ‘restless’ for common man, farmers: Pawar hits back at Modi’s jibe
- Pawar said his soul is “asvastha” (restless) for the cause of farmers and the common man, and ready to be restless “100 times” to highlight their plight
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Car hits e-rickshaw, two women before crashing into Noida home; five injured
- Police said liquor bottles were found in the car and its occupants were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Who benefits from Modi’s ‘Bhatakti Atma’ remarks!
- Political observers however expressed the view that the PM’s remarks were likely to benefit Sharad Pawar, who according to them already had the voters’ sympathy in the wake of the split in his party and family
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Baramati’s Pawar tussle is on issues, not personal
- With a week left for polling in Baramati constituency, where a high-pitched battle is being fought, HT spoke to two key candidates – three-term MP Supriya Sule from NCP (SP) and Sunetra Pawar, NCP nominee and wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar — on their campaign trail. Following are the edited excerpts from the interviews
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi’s Ayodhya road show likely on May 5
- BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh emphasise that the grand event will set the narrative for the remaining phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Stations tailored for seamless run of RRTS trains, local metro in Meerut, says NCRTC
- The officials said the RRTS project in Meerut is unique as it spans 23km with 13 stations, four of which are RRTS stations while the remaining nine are local Metro stations
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: JD(S) suspends Prajwal as sex abuse row spirals
- The suspension order, former chief minister and Prajwal’s uncle HD Kumaraswamy said, would be in force as long as the special investigation team (SIT) submits its report
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India advocates consensus-backed moves to end plastic pollution, not a voting-based approach
- INC-4 concluded with an advanced draft text of the instrument and agreement on intersessional work ahead of the fifth session (INC-5) scheduled in November
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Three women among 10 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh
- Ten alleged Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh Police in Narayanpur district, part of increasing aggression by security forces in the region in 2024.
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Sandeshkhali culprits will be punished: Yogi in Bengal
- Of the 7 assembly segments that make for Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, only four are now Hindu majority ones, that’s how the demographic profile is changing here, says UP CM
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
