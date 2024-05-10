Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 10, 2024: Prince Harry faces ‘betrayal' blow on UK trip as King snubs him to honour William with…
May 10, 2024 8:09 AM IST
Latest news on May 10, 2024: TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP)
May 10, 2024 8:09 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry faces ‘betrayal' blow on UK trip as King snubs him to honour William with…
- Palace's special status for Prince William instead of Prince Harry seen as a significant blow, causing emotional distress to the Duke of Sussex.
May 10, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bengaluru rains: Intense pour leads to waterlogging and traffic jams at night
- The road that leads to Kempegowda International Airport at Hunasamaranahalli was also flooded, and commuters faced delays in reaching the airport.
May 10, 2024 7:51 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry sends this hidden message to Prince William and King Charles III at St Paul’s Cathedral
- At St Paul’s Cathedral, Prince Harry dons his KCVO Neck Order and Star, is it s secret message to royals? Royal expert says yes.
May 10, 2024 7:21 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees
- The opening of doors at Kedarnath Dham resonated with army band, recital of bhajans and ‘Jai Shri Kedar’ chants.
May 10, 2024 7:19 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma's vote appeal: 'Ensure Babri never rebuilt'
- Himanta Biswa Sarma said his party will not stop at the construction of the Ram Temple.
May 10, 2024 7:19 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump's defence team claims Stormy Daniels' statement keeps changing because ‘it never happened’
- Stormy Daniels admits to signing NDA for hush money from Donald Trump, contradicting earlier intent to profit from the story.
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh files petition seeking parole
- Amritpal, who is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail, has announced to contest Lok Sabha polls from Khadoor Sahib as an independent candidate.
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida directs realtors to pay dues, obtain registry permission
- The authority has made it clear during a meeting held with the realtors on Wednesday in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-IV office that if they will not use the scheme and pay the dues then it will have to attach the property, and cancel the allotment of the housing project
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Haryana: BKU (Charuni) extends support to Cong for Ambala Lok Sabha seat
- Narinder Singh Nayagaon, district president of Panchkula unit of BKU (Charuni), said that after the meeting we have decided to extend support to Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary for the Ambala constituency
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Section of Karnal zila parishad members blast Khattar, back Budhiraja
- At a meeting of 25 members, including the chairperson Parvesh Kumari, organised at the Zila Parishad office on Wednesday, 18 members attended the meeting while seven were absent
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Akhilesh exhorts masses in Lakhimpur: Give a befitting reply to ‘SUV episode’ through votes
- In its 10-year term, BJP has disappointed farmers, youth and the unemployed, he says addressing rallies in support of SP candidates Utkarsh Verma from Kheri and Anand Bhadauriya from Dhaurahra
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kurukshetra field filtered down to 31; nine in fray for Karnal by-poll
- In Karnal, out of 29 candidates, nominations of eight were rejected and two withdrew, including Romi Rana, who announced his support to Congress’ Divyanshu Budhiraja
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: At 127.6 lakh tonnes, wheat arrivals in Punjab mandis surpass last yr’s procurement figures
- Last year, on the corresponding day, the total arrival had stood at 123.20 lakh tonnes. This time, the state is expecting a bumper crop with the total production expected to touch 175 lakh tonnes.
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Killers yet to be nabbed in MNC executives murder
- Tyagi was returning home from office on the night of May 3 when he was murdered by unidentified persons and was found dead with two stab wounds in a drain
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Haryana Police reunites missing UP girl with family
- The girl had been missing since 2019 and she was reunited with her family due to the relentless efforts of ASI Rajesh Kumar, who is part of the State Crime Branch’s anti-human trafficking unit in Panchkula, a police spokesperson said
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
