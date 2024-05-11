Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 11, 2024: Clear Delhi govt’s legal costs at the earliest, Supreme Court tells Centre
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 11, 2024.
Latest news on May 11, 2024: The Supreme Court asked the Centre not to make it an issue of prestige. (HT Photo)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Clear Delhi govt’s legal costs at the earliest, Supreme Court tells Centre
- The Delhi government informed the court that fees payable to lawyers who appeared for the government in past cases were stuck pending clearance from LG office.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Victory of democracy, says Sunita; AAP: ‘Tiger is back’
- Delhi CM Kejriwal urges supporters to fight "dictatorship" upon release from jail, plans roadshow and Hanuman temple visit, thanking SC and well-wishers.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: As CUET-UG goes hybrid, number of centres to triple this year
- NTA triples the number of CUET-UG exam centres to 2415 for 1.34M students, with hybrid format for 2023, combining offline and computer-based tests.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Human-induced global warming increasing at unprecedented rate’
- Human-induced warming is increasing at an unprecedented rate, reaching 0.26°C per decade. Carbon budget for 1.5°C goal is shrinking fast due to high CO2 emissions.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: ED files fresh charge sheet against BRS leader Kavitha
- The charge sheet against Kavitha was filed under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special court in Delhi
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhi dust storm: 9 flights diverted from IGI airport to Jaipur amid bad weather conditions
- Delhi dust storm: The IMD advised people to stay indoors, ensuring all windows and doors are tightly shut, and avoiding unnecessary travel if feasible.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: From HT Archives: Zakir Husain wins presidential contest with a big majority
- Dr Zakir Husain wins Presidential contest with a decisive lead over Subba Rao, surpassing Congress' estimates. Jubilant Congress, depressed opposition.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Robbers enter Jangpura Extn house, lock up dogs, kill doctor
- A 63-year-old doctor was allegedly strangled to death by robbers in his Delhi home. Police are investigating the incident in Jangpura Extension.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Storm lashes Delhi with winds of 77kmph, 9 flights diverted
- The storm caused widespread damage across the city—between 9 pm and 11 pm, the Delhi Police received 60 calls about uprooted trees.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Chhattisgarh: 12 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter
- 12 Maoists killed in an 8-hour encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, impacting their core zone in Bastar. Over 100 Maoists killed in 2024.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s release set to boost AAP’selection campaign
- AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows in South and East Delhi with Bhagwant Mann, launching unified campaign to defeat BJP and INDIA bloc's victory.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 3 held for murdering man in NE Delhi
- The victim was stabbed at least six times in his chest and hands close to his home in Milan Garden. He was initially spotted bleeding by his wife, who raised an alarm and sought a neighbour’s help to take him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: SC’s bail order to Kejriwal subject to certain conditions
- The bench directed Kejriwal to refrain from performing his official duties as the CM of Delhi during the bail period
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Dabholkar murder: 2 get life term, 3 let off
- Special court convicts 2 for rationalist Dabholkar's murder in Pune, sentences them to life. 3 acquitted. Verdict deals blow to wider conspiracy probe.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail in heat of electoral battle
- TheSC ordered interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal until June 1 in the excise policy case, emphasizing the importance of elections in a democracy.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 40-year-old soldier killed in road accident on Delhi-Jaipur highway
- As soon as his motorbike reached the highway at Bilaspur Chowk, a private bus coming from Jaipur allegedly hit the vehicle. Both father and son were severely injured in the accident
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Gurugram, Faridabad admin work out discounts, offers with MNCs to attract voters
- Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they will share the list of brands and outlets once they finalise it two days before the elections
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Cooling jackets for Gurugram traffic cops deployed at major intersections
- Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Virender Vij, said that the jackets will help in maintaining body temperature around 5-6 degrees lower than the surrounding temperature for a duration of 3-5 hours, depending on the humidity level in the surroundings
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 40-year-old soldier killed in road accident on Delhi-Jaipur highway
- As soon as his motorbike reached the highway at Bilaspur Chowk, a private bus coming from Jaipur allegedly hit the vehicle. Both father and son were severely injured in the accident
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Gurugram, Faridabad admin work out discounts, offers with MNCs to attract voters
- Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they will share the list of brands and outlets once they finalise it two days before the elections
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Cooling jackets for Gurugram traffic cops deployed at major intersections
- Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Virender Vij, said that the jackets will help in maintaining body temperature around 5-6 degrees lower than the surrounding temperature for a duration of 3-5 hours, depending on the humidity level in the surroundings
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 11, 2024: Clear Delhi govt’s legal costs at the earliest, Supreme Court tells Centre