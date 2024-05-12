Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 12, 2024: Who is Kashaan Parks? Bronx suspect who choked and raped woman turned in by his mom
May 12, 2024 7:44 AM IST
- Police arrested Kashaan Parks in connection to a brutal sexual assault case in the Bronx, where a woman was choked with a belt and raped
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man arrested for sexually abusing minor daughter in 2020
- As per the girl’s statement to the police, the alleged abuse happened when she was 10 years old. She said her father, a sanitary worker, had sexually abused her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. However, she told her grandmother about the abuse
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Kharge slams EC as row over poll data continues
- Kharge said he has “certain misgivings about the language of the letter” that was released by the EC on Friday, in response to the Congress leader’s allegations on the polling process, but added that he “understands the pressures they (EC) are working under”.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Greater Noida: Trucks collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, burst into flames
- A case of loss of property is to be registered after receiving a complaint and there has been no arrest so far, said police
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Four-year-old boy killed during Friday’s dust storm
- The kid’s family said that the under-construction portion of their adjacent house allegedly collapsed due to storm and a huge debris fell on roof of their house
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Heavy pre-monsoon rains lash city for third consecutive day
- Pune experiences heavy pre-monsoon showers, with Shivajinagar recording second-highest rainfall in a decade. Forecast predicts continued rains till May 15.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Weather respite to make it a cool weekend in Lucknow: Met
- After May 13, the weather in the state is likely to remain dry and the temperature is likely to increase
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Greater Noida: 2 labourers fall to death from 10th floor of construction site
- While clearing debris on Friday evening on the 10th floor both the labourers allegedly slipped and fell to death
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: AAP made false promises to seize power: Chandumajra
- Addressing election meetings in several villages of the Nawanshahr Vidhan Sabha constituency, Chandumajra said Bhagwant Mann’s government had been “insulting martyrs with false slogans of revolution in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh”.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Farmers’ issues take centre stage on last day of campaign
- The battle in Shirur is primarily between two NCPs with Amol Kolhe taking on Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida: Varsity employee, mother held for killing his 30-year-old girlfriend
- Police had initially identified the deceased as Kaushal -- Kapil’s separated wife (who is still alive) but she was actually his live-in partner Poonam Yadav
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP has hidden agenda to get 2/3 majority in LS polls: Singhvi
- He asked why the party needs this numbers as 272 Members of Parliament (MPs) are required to form the government at the Centre
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: PM Modi didn’t make any offer but advised Sharad Pawar to join NDA: Fadnavis
- The senior BJP leader was interacting with media persons during an informal discussion organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) in the city on Saturday
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kheri, Dhaurahra set for polls but tough to fathom voters’ mood
- Polling for the twin Lok Sabha seats of Lakhimpur Kheri district, namely Kheri and Dhaurahra, is scheduled on May 13.However, unlike the earlier parliamentary polls of 2014 and 2019, this time it is tough to guage the mood of Kheri voters and pollsters are busy interpreting the silence among the electorate in their own way.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Akhilesh, Rahul to hold joint rallies in Rae Bareli, Amethi on May 17
- On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav, along with Avinash Pande, will campaign for the Congress’ Barabanki candidate Tanuj Punia.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
