Latest News, Live Updates Today May 13, 2024: Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports

May 13, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports
- The incident happened on Sunday morning at Nanja Reddy Colony of Jeevan Bheema Nagar in Bengaluru.
May 13, 2024 8:12 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Before global scrutiny, MDH faced many US rejections: Report
- India is the world's biggest spice producer and is also the largest consumer and exporter of spices.
May 13, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Threats to Europe’s economy are mounting. Finance can help fortify it
- Time to press ahead with banking and capital-market reforms
May 13, 2024 7:52 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha assembly elections 2024: Polling underway for 203 seats | Latest updates
- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha assembly elections: Polling is underway for 28 seats in Odisha's 1st round of assembly polls and 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
May 13, 2024 7:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s mom shares heartbreaking Mother's Day message, ‘I don’t want to let you go’| Watch
- Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s mom, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, posted a video where she is seen reading a letter she had written on the eve of her son’s third birthday
May 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: PNN to use Gambusia fish to control mosquito breeding
- The Nagar Nigam officials said preparations were being carried out to release 5 lakh Gambusia fish in ponds, drains and other water bodies in areas under jurisdiction of Nagar Nigam
May 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Sena (UBT)’s Khaire could benefit from Maratha and Muslim anger
- The Sena (UBT)’s Chandrakant Khaire is pitted against sitting AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and minister Sandeepan Bhumare of the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena
