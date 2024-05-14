Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Prince Harry's long-time friend asks King Charles III this
May 14, 2024 8:15 AM IST
Latest news on May 14, 2024: A new book has claimed that Prince Harry asked his father, King Charles, a heartbreaking question after he was asked to leave Frogmore cottage (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry's long-time friend asks King Charles III this
- King Charles III connects with a British Army veteran over shared cancer experiences as he snubs Prince Harry.
May 14, 2024 8:11 AM IST
India News Live Updates: US warns of sanctions after India-Iran Chabahar Port agreement
- The US issued a warning to “anyone” entering into business with Iran hours after India signed a port deal with the country.
May 14, 2024 8:04 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Modi to file nomination in Varanasi: Vistara Airlines' advisory for customers amid traffic congestion
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, with high traffic congestions likely in the city.
May 14, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Could the International Criminal Court indict Binyamin Netanyahu?
- Rumours abound that an arrest warrant is imminent for Israel’s prime minister
May 14, 2024 7:59 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Walmart is scraping hundreds of corporate staff, restricts remote work: Report
- Walmart relocating workers to central hubs, reducing workforce, focusing on automation in stores.
May 14, 2024 7:49 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden set to host star-studded fundraiser in June, guests include George Clooney, Julia Roberts and…
- President Joe Biden is set to host a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles in June, hosting stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts
May 14, 2024 7:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian personnel working with UN killed in Gaza
- Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian personnel working with UN killed in Gaza
May 14, 2024 7:27 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump's former ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen blew the former president's defence on the first day of trial
- Michael Cohen testifies to Donald Trump's direct involvement in the hus-money transaction.
May 14, 2024 7:15 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Fireball explodes on Delta jet at Washington airport, prompts evacuation via emergency slides
- A fire sparked right below the cockpit of the Airbus A321 aircraft, prompting an evacuation
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Punjab CM Mann announces award in Surjit Patar’s memory
- Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the state government would start an award in the memory of renowned Punjabi poet and writer Surjit Patar, who breathed his last on Saturday at his residence in Ludhiana
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Haryana’s Gohana on May 18
- Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala had said on Sunday that Union home minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Gurugram on Thursday and in Karnal and Rohtak on Friday
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Construction work to continue in ATS Knightsbridge project :NCLAT
- NCLAT permitted construction to continue under the supervision of retired judge justice Sunil Gaur, utilising real estate regulatory authority (RERA) funds
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Haryana: Karnal sarpanches lend support to Congress candidate Divyanshu
- “Out of 573 sarpanches from both the districts, 525 were present and all have decided to ensure victory of Divyanshu, due to their anger against former chief minister and his BJP rival Manohar Lal Khattar,” Isham Singh, state general secretary, the Haryana Sarpanch Association, said
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Modi, Shah rallies to lead BJP’s campaign in Punjab
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Anurag Thakur are on the list of BJP’s 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, which will vote on June 1
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Punjab and Haryana high court orders CBI probe into Bhiwani MC scam
- The allegation in one case was that the then chairman, vice chairman and other officials, along with the bank officials and touts, committed a scam worth crores of public money by way of issuing cheques from the account of the MC to some bogus company in 2019
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kejriwal, his wife, Mann on AAP list of star campaigners for Punjab
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and jailed leader Manish Sisodia are among the 40 star campaigners named by the party for the June 1 Lok Sabha election in Punjab
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: In Nawanshahr, CM Mann exhorts people to vote against ‘dictatorship’
- The chief minister had to cut short his speech after sustaining eye injury while being showered with flowers
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jewel thief takes 200 flights in a year to steal from cabin baggage
- Police arrested a man for booking flights under his dead brother's name, stealing from passengers, and passing valuables to a jeweler in Delhi over the past year.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Punjab: BJP leader Salaria joins AAP
- Days after being denied the party ticket from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP leader Swaran Salaria on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP govt did not fulfil Ahirs’ demand of regiment formation: Ex-CM Hooda
- The BJP has lost the right to seek the votes of the people of Ahirwal because it has broken the hopes of the youth by implementing schemes like Agniveer and rejecting the demand for Ahir regiment, said Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Greater Noida: Contractors fined for shoddy sanitation work
- Inspections were carried out by Greater Noida authority officer on special duty Santosh Kumar and project engineer Chetram Singh in Tugalpur village near Pari Chowk
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Girls continue to outshine boys in CBSE results; overall pass percentage rises
- CBSE announced Class 10 pass percentage at 93.6% and Class 12 at 87.98%, both higher than last year. Girls outperformed boys. Changes in exam pattern cited as reason.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Modi to file nomination today, holds roadshow
- PM Modi held a six-km roadshow in Varanasi before filing his nomination papers, highlighting his development work and receiving support from BJP leaders.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 67.3% turnout in Ph-4: Fate of 379 seats sealed
- 110 million voters across 9 states and 1 Union territory cast their votes in 96 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase of elections, with a provisional turnout of 67.3%.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida region ranks second last across India in Class 12 results
- Schools attributed the poor performance to the recent introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to Delhi University
