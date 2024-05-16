Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 16, 2024: Donald Trump breaks silence on Kristi Noem's ‘tough story’ about killing dog, calls her ‘terrific person’
May 16, 2024 1:01 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 16, 2024.
Latest news on May 16, 2024: Appearing in an interview with radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Trump called Noem a "terrific person", stressing that it was a “tough story”.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 16, 2024 1:01 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump breaks silence on Kristi Noem's ‘tough story’ about killing dog, calls her ‘terrific person’
- Donald Trump finally responded to backlash that Kristi Noem has received after admitting to killing a 14-month-old dog ‘Cricket’ several years ago.
May 16, 2024 12:33 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US removes Cuba from list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism
- Antony Blinken on Wednesday removed Cuba from a short list of countries the United States alleges are "not cooperating fully" in its fight against terrorism.
May 16, 2024 12:26 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israeli defence chief challenges Netanyahu over post-war Gaza plans
- The televised statement by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant marked the most vocal dissent from within Israel's top echelon against Netanyahu.
May 16, 2024 12:10 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden says he is ‘alarmed’ after horrific attack on Slovakian PM Robert Fico, wishes him speedy recovery
- US President Joe Biden expressed shock over the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in an assassination attempt during a political event.
May 16, 2024 12:08 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Ladakh: Close fight between a Shia leader from Kargil and the Leh-based BJP candidate expected
- The triangular contest in the constituency will be between Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal, the BJP’s Tashi Gyalson and independent candidate Hanifa Jan
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 16, 2024: Donald Trump breaks silence on Kristi Noem's ‘tough story’ about killing dog, calls her ‘terrific person’