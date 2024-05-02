Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 2, 2024: PM Narendra Modi's photo removed from CoWIN certificates; health ministry officials respond
May 2, 2024
India News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi’s photo removed from CoWIN certificates; health ministry officials respond
- Health ministry officials said PM Modi's image was removed from the vaccine certificate due to the Model Code of Conduct.
World News Live Updates: Why leaving the ECHR would be a bad idea for Britain
- The next litmus test of Tory purity
World News Live Updates: Latest hush-money trial reveals Donald Trump may have cheated on Melania Trump with Stormy Daniels
- Were latest text revelations in Donald Trump's hush money trial a blow to Melania Trump?
India News Live Updates: Why is comedian Shyam Rangeela contesting against PM Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat?
- Shyam Rangeela, citing the recent unopposed win in the Surat constituency, said, “I feel like it shouldn’t be that there is no other candidate to vote for."
