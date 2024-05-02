Edit Profile
Thursday, May 2, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 2, 2024: PM Narendra Modi’s photo removed from CoWIN certificates; health ministry officials respond

    May 2, 2024 8:13 AM IST
    Latest news on May 2, 2024: CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an app introduced by the central government of India for the vaccination process. (Reuters image)
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 2, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi’s photo removed from CoWIN certificates; health ministry officials respond

    • Health ministry officials said PM Modi's image was removed from the vaccine certificate due to the Model Code of Conduct.
    May 2, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Why leaving the ECHR would be a bad idea for Britain

    • The next litmus test of Tory purity
    May 2, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Latest hush-money trial reveals Donald Trump may have cheated on Melania Trump with Stormy Daniels

    • Were latest text revelations in Donald Trump's hush money trial a blow to Melania Trump?
    May 2, 2024 7:15 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Why is comedian Shyam Rangeela contesting against PM Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat?

    • Shyam Rangeela, citing the recent unopposed win in the Surat constituency, said, “I feel like it shouldn’t be that there is no other candidate to vote for."
