New Delhi380C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 20, 2024: EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search

    May 20, 2024 12:05 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 20, 2024.
    Latest news on May 20, 2024: Rescue teams are seen near the site of the incident of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran,
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 20, 2024 12:05 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search

    • The European Union on Sunday said it had activated its "rapid response mapping service" to help Iran search for a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi.
    May 20, 2024 12:02 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Does Zyn make you lose weight? Experts concerned as Gen Z ‘addicted’ to Ozempic ‘dupe’

    • In the latest weight loss trend, Zyn nicotine pouches are being touted as “Ozempic for the masses”
    May 20, 2024 12:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: PM Modi 'concerned' over Iran's Raisi's chopper crash: ‘Pray for his well being’

    • Uncertainty hung over the fate of Raisi after a helicopter carrying the president and other senior officials crashed in the northwestern part of the country.
