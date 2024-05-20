Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 20, 2024: EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search
Latest news on May 20, 2024: Rescue teams are seen near the site of the incident of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran,
World News Live Updates: EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search
- The European Union on Sunday said it had activated its "rapid response mapping service" to help Iran search for a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi.
World News Live Updates: Does Zyn make you lose weight? Experts concerned as Gen Z ‘addicted’ to Ozempic ‘dupe’
- In the latest weight loss trend, Zyn nicotine pouches are being touted as “Ozempic for the masses”
India News Live Updates: PM Modi 'concerned' over Iran's Raisi's chopper crash: ‘Pray for his well being’
- Uncertainty hung over the fate of Raisi after a helicopter carrying the president and other senior officials crashed in the northwestern part of the country.
