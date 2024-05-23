Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 23, 2024: Frequent visitors to India: Gujarat ATS on ISIS ‘terrorists’ from Sri Lanka
Latest news on May 23, 2024: Ahmedabad, May 20 (ANI): Gujarat ATS arrests four ISIS terrorists, at Ahmedabad airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals.
- Two of the four suspects had been to India 38 and 40 times, respectively, according to the ATS. The accused were arrested at Ahmedabad airport on May 20.
May 23, 2024 1:45 AM IST
World News Live Updates: House committee votes to release 100 pages of evidence showing Hunter Biden lied under oath to Congress
- The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release 100 pages of new evidence proving Hunter Biden lied under oath to Congress during his February deposition.
May 23, 2024 12:53 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Hamas gunmen line up injured female Israeli soldiers, plan to sexually assault them in horrifying video
- Sickening footage has revealed the moment Hamas terrorists lined up five female Israeli soldiers during the attack on October 7.
May 23, 2024 12:48 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India's response to Uri and Pulwama attacks sent ‘clear message’: S Jaishankar
- “It was meant to demonstrate that no, life will not go on, and that there will be a price,” the External Affairs Minister said at an event in New Delhi.
