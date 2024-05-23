Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 23, 2024: Frequent visitors to India: Gujarat ATS on ISIS ‘terrorists’ from Sri Lanka

    May 23, 2024 1:57 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 23, 2024.
    Latest news on May 23, 2024: Ahmedabad, May 20 (ANI): Gujarat ATS arrests four ISIS terrorists, at Ahmedabad airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals.
    Latest news on May 23, 2024: Ahmedabad, May 20 (ANI): Gujarat ATS arrests four ISIS terrorists, at Ahmedabad airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 23, 2024 1:57 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Frequent visitors to India: Gujarat ATS on ISIS ‘terrorists’ from Sri Lanka

    • Two of the four suspects had been to India 38 and 40 times, respectively, according to the ATS. The accused were arrested at Ahmedabad airport on May 20.
    Read the full story here

    May 23, 2024 1:45 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: House committee votes to release 100 pages of evidence showing Hunter Biden lied under oath to Congress

    • The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release 100 pages of new evidence proving Hunter Biden lied under oath to Congress during his February deposition.
    Read the full story here

    May 23, 2024 12:53 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Hamas gunmen line up injured female Israeli soldiers, plan to sexually assault them in horrifying video

    • Sickening footage has revealed the moment Hamas terrorists lined up five female Israeli soldiers during the attack on October 7.
    Read the full story here

    May 23, 2024 12:48 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: India's response to Uri and Pulwama attacks sent ‘clear message’: S Jaishankar

    • “It was meant to demonstrate that no, life will not go on, and that there will be a price,” the External Affairs Minister said at an event in New Delhi.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 23, 2024: Frequent visitors to India: Gujarat ATS on ISIS ‘terrorists’ from Sri Lanka
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes