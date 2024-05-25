Latest News, Live Updates Today May 25, 2024: Meghan Markle faces another major snub: Fashion designer rules out working with her over favouritism for…

Live
May 25, 2024 1:17 AM IST
Latest news on May 25, 2024: FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
May 25, 2024 1:17 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Meghan Markle faces another major snub: Fashion designer rules out working with her over favouritism for…
- Prominent British fashion designer Julien Macdonald expresses his unequivocal desire to work with the Princess of Wales over the Duchess of Sussex.
May 25, 2024 12:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Kate Middleton may ‘not appear in public for the rest of the year’ amid cancer treatment: report
- Royal sources have said that Kate Middleton may “not appear in public for the rest of the year” amid her cancer treatment.
May 25, 2024 12:15 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Mehbooba Mufti faces a tough battle for political survival in hotly contested Anantnag-Rajouri
- Despite a postponed polling date and intense campaigning, Mufti remains hopeful, leveraging voter turnout and support from her home districts.
