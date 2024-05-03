Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 3, 2024: Demand for quake warning app surges in earthquake-rattled Taiwan
May 3, 2024 7:10 AM IST
Latest news on May 3, 2024: Roads in Hualien, Taiwan are cordoned off after a cluster of earthquakes struck the island on April 23, 2024. (AP)
May 3, 2024 7:10 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Demand for quake warning app surges in earthquake-rattled Taiwan
- Taiwan was struck by 7.2 magnitude quake on April 3, killing 17. The frequent aftershocks since then - over 200 tremors on April 22 - have unnerved many.
May 3, 2024 7:09 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address 3 rallies in West Bengal today
- PM Modi, who arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening, is scheduled to address three Lok Sabha election rallies in West Bengal on Friday.
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: CBI is not ‘Union of India’: Govt tells SC, seeks dismissal of Bengal govt plea
- The Centre underlined that CBI, which is not listed as a defendant by the state in its suit, operates with a degree of independence.
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Over 100 fire incidents due to MNGL pipeline leaks in last 4 years
- Additionally, there have been over 900 instances of locked doors and over 300 instances of locked elevators reported in various residential and commercial buildings in Pune
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ramban land subsidence widens; around dozen houses in Dhalwas develop cracks
- Till the filing of this report about 100 feet of the land below a hamlet had sunk, completely damaging a cowshed, besides causing yawning cracks in about a dozen houses
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: On campaign trail, Mehrotra banks on ‘strong local connect’
- The INDIA bloc candidate is moving extensively across the state capital and has so far campaigned across 60 wards in Lucknow, says party worker
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP, JJP leaders face farmers’ ire during canvassing in Hisar
- JJP candidate from Hisar Naina Chautala faced farmers wrath at Tarkha village in Jind’s Uchana assembly segment, which is represented by her son Dushyant Chautala
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Can’t harass people’: SC seeks data on notices and arrests under GST Act
- SC asks govt for data on GST Act notices and arrests to prevent harassment and safeguard liberties. Concerns raised over misuse of powers under GST regime.
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary files nomination from Ambala
- “We have taken a vow to save the Constitution,” said the 44-year-old Congress candidate, a lawyer by profession
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP’s Naveen Jindal, his AAP rival Sushil Gupta file nominations from Kurukshetra
- Congress pick Varun Chaudhary and INLD’s Gurpreet Singh from Ambala also filed their nomination papers
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: NATO condemns Russian 'malign activities' on its territory
- NATO said allies would work together to deter and defend against the hybrid actions and that they would remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine.
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Political parties maintain vigil at strong rooms with sealed EVMs
- Gautam Budh Nagar administration has deployed security personnel at the flower market round the clock to ensure that no one tampers with the EVMs that hold the fate of 14 candidates in the fray for the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary seat
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: A first in 30 years: No shadow of threat, boycott call looms in Kashmir; upbeat electors eager to vote
- Srinagar, the capital city which was the stronghold of separatist leaders, is witnessing a vibrant political campaign this time as all mainstream Kashmir parties are making all-out efforts to woo voters.
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: ‘People of Lucknow want a real change’
- The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has nominated Sarwar Malik to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Lucknow parliamentary seat. Malik previously contested the 2022 assembly elections from the Lucknow North seat and lost. His wife Shaheen Bano also contested Mayoral polls last year but lost . He is closely associated with BSP supremo Mayawati, which makes his candidacy significant in the context of the party’s future prospects. Sarwar Malik discussed his political journey and his outlook for the upcoming elections with Anupam Srivastava.
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 25-year-old man killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
- Police found three empty bottles of liquor inside the car. It is suspected that the deceased was driving under the influence, however it will be confirmed after a post mortem examination, said police
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Day after hoax bomb threat, Noida schools function as usual, few keep children at home
- At least four schools in Noida and Greater Noida had to be evacuated after they allegedly received bomb threat over email on Wednesday
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Jammu Sikh man murder: Family blocks highway, demands CBI probe
- The 40-year-old Sikh man, identified as Avtar Singh, son of Balbir Singh, was hit on his head with an iron rod following a dispute between two parties over a piece of land in the presence of a police party
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal files nomination from Ladakh
- With the nomination of Tsering Namgyal who is the Leader of Opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh, the consensus candidate of India bloc constituents --- National Conference and Congress --- Haji Hanifa Jan is now likely to contest as independent and may file his papers on Friday, the last day of nominations
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Decomposed body at semi-built house: Residents say ‘shell’ homes in Greater Noida turning into dens of iniquity
- Left unattended, these structures become havens for unknown individuals, often fostering criminal activity and disrupting communities, said residents
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: UP Darshan Park a big draw for Lucknowites
- “On an average, about 500 people visit the park on normal days and on weekends, an average of 1000 people frequent the place,” said Bhupen Pratap Singh, a staff at the park.
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lok Sabha elections: National Conference Banking on Cadres, Congress support
- The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by the National Conference and in the 2019 elections the NC candidate emerged victorious while the People’s Conference candidate remained runner up. Independent legislator Engineer Rashid managed to bag over one lakh, mostly “silent” votes
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Parents protest shifting of students to DDPS’ new branch Madhuban Bapudham
- Majority of the students have already been transferred to the new branch, only a few are objecting and they are supported by some outside elements, said a school official
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida resident arrested after deep fake video of UP CM posted from his account
- During investigation, the man allegedly told police that he downloaded the video from another account on X on Wednesday and uploaded it
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Omar files nomination from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat
- The former Chief Minister who is in direct contest with the People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone also held a powershow at Degree College Baramulla where hundreds of NC supporters converged in support of former chief minister who is for the first time contesting polls from Baramulla
May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: People will vote for Cong candidates on June 1: CM Sukhu
- Sukhu, who was campaigning for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh, said the Congress party will win all four Lok Sabha seats and all 6 seats in the assembly by-elections by a huge margin. He said that in the Rajya Sabha elections, 6 Congress MLAs cross-voted against the party’s candidate.
