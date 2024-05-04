Live

Latest News, Live Updates Today May 4, 2024: Columbia Uni prez breaks silence after ‘horrific’ NYPD raids: ‘You are students who paid an exceptionally high price’

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 4, 2024.