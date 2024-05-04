Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 4, 2024: Columbia Uni prez breaks silence after ‘horrific’ NYPD raids: ‘You are students who paid an exceptionally high price’
May 4, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 4, 2024.
Latest news on May 4, 2024: Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has broken her silence on the NYPD raids (Photo by Indy Scholtens / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 4, 2024 7:04 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Columbia Uni prez breaks silence after ‘horrific’ NYPD raids: ‘You are students who paid an exceptionally high price’
- Columbia University president Minouche Shafik has finally broken her silence after the NYPD raids on the campus amid anti-Israel protests
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Shoe hurled at SP Maurya during election meeting
- Swami Prasad Maurya was in Doki to campaign for Hotam Singh Nishad, candidate of Rashtriya Soshit Samaj Party. The man was nabbed by police present on the spot but continued to raise slogans against Swami Prasad Maurya. He took out a black cloth from his pocket and waved it as police dragged him away from the spot.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Botanical Garden gets 'best metro station' award on DMRC's 30th foundation day
- The DMRC on Friday celebrated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Congress worker arrested over doctored Shah clip
- Delhi Police on Thursday made its first arrest in a case in connection with a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah and apprehended a Congress worker for allegedly being involved in the editing and circulation of the clip in a bid to spread “misinformation and create public disorder”.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: MP Congress chief booked over remark at BJP leader, Scindia mounts attack
- Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday booked state Congress president Jitu Patwari over his alleged derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi,
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Details of crimes raise heat against Revannas
- Revanna, who is ostensibly in Germany, was booked for rape after a second complaint came from a 44-year-old political worker of JD(S) on Thursday, accusing the 33-year-old of sexual assault.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Brij Bhushan’s son Karan files papers from Kaiserganj
- Addressing party workers, Brij Bhushan said, “Now, I will be in a kingmaker role from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. As merely 15 days are left in polling, party supporters should mobilise their resources for the victory of the BJP candidate.”
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Double engine govt changed Pratapgarh condition: KP Maurya
- Maurya was addressing the public during a meeting organised to mark the nomination of BJP candidate from Pratapgarh seat and sitting MP Sangam Lal Gupta, at Rupapur ground in front of ITI.Coming down hard on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wanted to cut the reservation of backward castes and give it to Muslims.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: HT interview: Focus now is to make Modi the PM, we’ll think about CM later, says Shinde
- Maharashtra CM Shinde took time off from hectic campaigning on Friday to speak to HT on why there is no need for a reconciliation between the two Sena factions.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Summers most conducive for fish farming: Ludhiana vet varsity
- Dean college of fisheries Meera D Ansal said during peak summers, the farmers shall maintain 5 to 6 feet of water depth to provide comfortable space for the fish below hot surface layer
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ludhiana: Classes hit as computers at govt schools ‘inoperative, outdated’
- The middle, high and senior secondary schools in the district have obsolete computer sets in the labs
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Peoples Democratic Party on revival mode after losing its senior leaders
- Campaigning alone despite being part of the INDIA bloc, the PDP candidates especially the party chief Mufti and the Srinagar seat’s candidate Waheed ur Rehman Parra are attracting good crowds in their rallies and road shows
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ludhiana: Hit-and-run snuffs out 20-yr-old’s life
- The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused following a complaint by deceased’s father Nirmal Singh
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ladakh: BJP’s Namgyal falls in line, says won’t contest as Independent
- With people of Ladakh seething in anger against the BJP for denying safeguards under sixth schedule and statehood to the union territory, the saffron party, probably in a bid to soothe frayed nerves and placate the people, dropped Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and picked up chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of Leh Tashi Gyalson for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Iran releases all crew members aboard seized vessel MSC Aries including 17 Indians
- Iran has released all crew members of the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship MSC Aries, which had 17 Indians aboard among 25 crews.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP’s pick promises connectivity to Pataudi, JJP nominee calls for change
- The Gurugram MP, who addressed a series of public meetings in Pataudi on Friday, said that a RTTS station planned at Bilaspur will provide seamless transport connectivity to the residents of the area
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Azad’s DPAP backs out of race from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat
- No candidate from Azad’s party turned up to file nomination from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat on the last day of filing nomination papers
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: With Hooda by his side, Babbar files poll papers
- Gurugram will go to polls on May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election that began across the country on April 19
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Jammu Sikh man murder: Job, 1-crore relief sought for victims family
- SPF also demanded immediate relief to the family of the deceased by demarcating the disputed land and hand it over the proprietary rights to the rightful owner
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
- While ADAS (Automated Driver Assistance Systems) can help a great deal to make our roads safe, it is often the cost, training and compatibility that pose challenges to its adoption by Indian vehicles, particularly commercial ones
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: SIA attaches property of LeT terrorist in Rajouri
- FIR number 05/2021 under sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P)A, section 3 of officials’ secret act, 201 IPC of was registered against the terrorist along with other associates
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Will ensure strict action against officials ‘misleading’ admn to skip poll duties: Ludhiana DEO
- Sawhney emphasised that exemptions from election duties should not be sought on frivolous or unsubstantiated grounds
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Congress government has already fulfilled 5 of 10 guarantees, says Himachal CM Sukhu
- Sukhu highlighted the government’s dedication to bolstering development in tribal areas, particularly in the Pangi region
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ludhiana: Sacked Cong leader Brar to contest LS polls as Independent
- Asserting his credentials as a Congressman, Brar recounted his family’s longstanding association with the party
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Startup Mantra: Making a mark in drone space
- Bhupendra Jagtap shifted from e-commerce to launch Vetaal Defence Pvt Ltd focusing on anti-drone systems due to rising drone threats in modern warfare.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 4, 2024: Columbia Uni prez breaks silence after ‘horrific’ NYPD raids: ‘You are students who paid an exceptionally high price’