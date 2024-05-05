Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 5, 2024: Meghan Markle is ‘done’ with the UK and the royal drama, claims royal expert
May 5, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Latest news on May 5, 2024: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the "Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," during the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)
May 5, 2024 7:42 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Meghan Markle is ‘done’ with the UK and the royal drama, claims royal expert
- Prince Harry will visit the UK for Invictus Games, but Meghan Markle will join him later in Nigeria for some official talks.
May 5, 2024 7:41 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Rajnath Singh on Modi's mangalsutra remark: ‘Don’t read too much into…’
- Rajnath Singh defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Muslims that sparked outcry from the opposition parties.
May 5, 2024 7:41 AM IST
India News Live Updates: HD Revanna arrested: What's abduction case against Deve Gowda's son involving Prajwal Revanna? 5 points
- The case was registered on a complaint filed by the woman's son, who also alleged that his mother was sexually abused by HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Man killed in robbery bid, body found in drain
- The victim, Vinay Tyagi, was a national business head with a company and was transferred from Kolkata about a month ago. He used to take the Metro home.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Missing businessman’s body found buried in Meerut, three arrested: Cops
- The suspects took the body to their native place at Daurala in a car and buried it in the pit of an under-construction road, covering it with mud
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 16 held for duping Faridabad woman of ₹7.59 crore
- Police teams seized 24 mobile phones, 556 SIM cards, 67 cheque books and 62 debit cards along with ₹15.17 lakh in cash
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Cong’s Deepender, BJP’s Ashok files nomination papers in Haryana
- The BJP nominee from Sirsa, Ashok, was accompanied by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, BJP candidate from Hisar, Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda when he filed his nomination papers
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Two held for posing as cops and duping over 20 people in Gurugram
- The suspects had allegedly duped many others and more than 20 complaints have been registered against them spanning Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 4 ‘Axle gang’ members get death penalty in 2016 Nuh double murder, gangrape
- CBI special judge Rajeev Goyal pronounced the quantum of sentence against convicts Hemant Chauhan, Munna alias Ayan Chauhan, Lambu alias Vinay and Jai Bhagwan alias Setu
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: GDA forms panel to hand over Indirapuram to Ghaziabad civic body
- The committee will submit a report in 15 days and assess the infrastructure requirements that need to be addressed before handing over Indirapuram to the corporation
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Pak hoping for Rahul to become India’s PM: Modi
- PM Modi accuses previous Congress-led governments of being weak on terrorism, denies BJP will change Constitution, criticizes RJD's history of appeasement.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: HD Revanna arrested from father Deve Gowda’s house
- The SIT on Saturday also rescued the abducted woman from the farmhouse of Revanna’s personal assistant in Mysuru.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Dimple’s road show held in Mainpuri amidst heavy bandobast
- Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav led a road show in Mainpuri, joined by party president Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the third phase of elections.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: J&K: IAF soldier killed, 4 hurt in Poonch terror ambush
- Five Indian Air Force personnel were injured, one fatally, in an ambush by armed terrorists in Poonch district. Counter-terror operations are ongoing.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ajit Pawar heaps praise on PM Modi during Satara rally
- Pawar was speaking during the election campaign of Mahayuti candidate Udayanraje Bhosale, in Wai, Satara, on Saturday
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
