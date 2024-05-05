Live

Latest News, Live Updates Today May 5, 2024: Acharya Pramod Krishnam attacks Rahul Gandhi over his candidature: ‘Decision to not contest from Amethi…'

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 5, 2024.