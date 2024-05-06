Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 6, 2024: Prince Archie turns 5: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed again as Royal family remains 'silent'
May 6, 2024 6:09 PM IST
Latest news on May 6, 2024: Five years back on the birth of his son Archie, Prince Harry beamingly called it "the most amazing experience", adding that he was "absolutely to die for".
World News Live Updates: Prince Archie turns 5: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed again as Royal family remains 'silent'
- According to reports, King Charles is set to make a call to his son Harry to wish his grandson Prince Archie a happy fifth birthday.
May 6, 2024 6:06 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi LG VK Saxena recommend NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi LG VK Saxena recommend NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal
May 6, 2024 5:29 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Fourteen Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka set to go for polls tomorrow. Key fights and contenders list
- The constituencies in south Karnataka, including Bengaluru, went for polls during the second phase on April 26.
May 6, 2024 5:26 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Boeing Starliner's first crewed mission with Sunita Williams onboard set for launch, aiming to rival SpaceX's success
- Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore & Sunita Williams will lead Boeing Starliner's 1st crewed mission. The capsule will take off on an Atlas V rocket on Monday.
May 6, 2024 5:23 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice, 'drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly' shocks internet
- Many users slammed Google for its outrageous result to a basic medical query, ‘Google did you fire your QA team?’ asked a user.
May 6, 2024 5:05 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Indian airlines to carry half of country's international traffic by 2028: Report
- The agency asserted that the improvement would be driven by Indian airlines deploying additional aircraft and adding new routes in the international segment
May 6, 2024 4:54 PM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘I’m in menopause': Halle Berry joins senators to confront stigma in her fight for women's care funding
- American actress Halle Berry joined forces with senators on Thursday to combat the stigma against women's health care, including menopause.
May 6, 2024 4:52 PM IST
India News Live Updates: SC dismisses women Army officers contempt plea over ‘discrimination in promotion’
- A bench of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra said it was satisfied that there was no breach
May 6, 2024 4:51 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Kristi Noem blasted for chastising ‘fake news’ host Margaret Brennan over bizarre interview: ‘Stop playing victim’
- Kristi Noem has claimed in a post on X that she was unfairly grilled by CBS host Margaret Brennan during an interview.
May 6, 2024 4:45 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Arun Reddy remanded to one day judicial custody in Amit Shah doctored video case
- Reddy (37) was produced before duty magistrate Neha Garg where the Delhi Police special cell sought fourteen days of judicial custody
May 6, 2024 4:39 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: 4 of family from Maharashtra killed in road accident in Jalandhar
- Family from Maharashtra was returning from Vaishno Devi shrine when accident occurred on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway
May 6, 2024 4:33 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha Election: Remembering Sanyogita Rane, Goa’s first & only female Member of Parliament
- With BJP having fielded Pallavi Dempo as its first female Lok Sabha candidate in Goa, old-timers remember Sanyogita Rane, the state's first and only female MP.
May 6, 2024 4:30 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Shashi Tharoor backs Vijay Wadettiwar over Hemant Karkare remark, attacks Ujjwal Nikam
- Shashi Tharoor added that the nation has the right to know what happened.
May 6, 2024 4:23 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Congress rebel’s entry could queer the pitch for BJP & Sena (UBT) in Sangli
- After the Sena (UBT) fielded Chandrahar Patil, a wrestler, as its candidate, things changed further. Upset by the developments, Vishal Patil, a Congress leader, also entered the fray as an independent, turning the contest unexpectedly triangular
May 6, 2024 4:16 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Nuclear drills response to NATO's intention of sending troops to Ukraine: Russia
- "It's obvious we are talking about statements from Mr Macron and statements from British representatives," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
May 6, 2024 4:08 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Maharashtra Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections: Key seats, vote timings for May 7 polls
- Maharashtra Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections: The state gears up for polling in 11 Lok Sabha seats with key Baramati battle between Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule.
May 6, 2024 4:07 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Ex-Congress leader claims she was locked in, offered alcohol during Rahul Gandhi's Yatra
- Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigned from the party on Sunday after alleging "disrespect" from the state unit.
May 6, 2024 4:04 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Schools, colleges to remain closed in these constituencies
- The voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 per cent in Phase 1 (April 19) and 66.71 per cent in Phase 2 (April 26). The results will be announced on June 4.
May 6, 2024 4:02 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bengaluru's iconic Cauvery theatre shuts shop, internet goes nostalgic
- The Cauvery theatre, which is located on Bengaluru’s Sankey Road, has shut its shop, and it is expected to be turned into a commercial complex.
May 6, 2024 4:00 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Taiwan
- The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), EMSC said.
May 6, 2024 3:56 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Good news for Helldivers 2 fans! Sony retracts PSN link requirement. Read full statement
- Sony's May 6 update reverses the previous mandatory requirment to link PSN accounts for players to access Helldivers 2 on Steam.
May 6, 2024 3:45 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee afraid of offending ‘infiltrator’ vote bank: Amit Shah on Ram Temple event
- Amit Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee did not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya because she was "afraid" of her vote bank.
May 6, 2024 3:42 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Jet ski operator and colleague rescue two drowning boys at Versova Beach
- Despite lifeguards and a high-tide alert, the boys either missed the rescue teams, or the sequence of events unfolded too rapidly to be prevented
May 6, 2024 3:38 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Jabalpur: Teenager among 5 children killed in tractor accident
- The district administration has announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the family members of the deceased and ₹10,000 to the injured
May 6, 2024 3:34 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court grants Mukhtar Ansari’s son anticipatory bail
- A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and PK Mishra, which directed Ansari to participate in the trial, issued notice in response to his plea in January
