Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 7, 2024: PM Narendra Modi says he does not oppose Islam: 'Muslim community is…'
May 7, 2024 10:38 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 7, 2024.
Latest news on May 7, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 7,
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 7, 2024 10:38 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi says he does not oppose Islam: 'Muslim community is…'
- PM Narendra Modi's statement comes as the Opposition accused him of targeting Muslims after he allegedly referred to Muslims as “infiltrators”.
May 7, 2024 10:35 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Bill Maher says he won't 'get anxious like a Millennial' if Trump wins
- However, his stance has recently evolved during Trump's ongoing trial in New York City, implying that the political winds may shift if he is found guilty.
May 7, 2024 10:33 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Texas floods: Mom recalls horrifying moment son, 4, was swept away before body found, ‘He just went under’
- The mother of a boy, four, who was killed in the Texas floods has broken her silence, recalling the horrifying moment her son was swept away
May 7, 2024 10:31 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhi’s air remains ‘poor’ for fifth successive day as AQI crosses 280
- There is no immediate relief in the next three days either, with the national Capital expected to see a dust storm late on Tuesday night
May 7, 2024 10:27 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 5fth accused
- Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 5fth accused
May 7, 2024 10:18 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhi HC suggests inclusion of ‘virtual touch’ in curriculum to tackle digital dangers
- The court mooted for its inclusion while considering a plea filed by a woman seeking bail in a case registered against her for allegedly aiding the kidnap and rape of a minor girl
May 7, 2024 10:16 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout at 9:30am
- As of 9:30 am this morning, the overall voter turnout across the 14 constituencies was at 9.45 per cent.
May 7, 2024 9:56 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Karnataka High Court deems pepper spray as a ‘dangerous weapon’: Report
- The Karnataka High Court affirmed that pepper spray is a dangerous weapon, and rejected a self-defence plea in the CKC & Sons case.
May 7, 2024 9:44 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Gurpatwant Pannun murder ‘plot’ | Czech Republic's top court halts Nikhil Gupta’s extradition to US: Report
- Nikhil Gupta is currently in custody and has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
May 7, 2024 9:33 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Blocked from reaching Met Gala in NYC, pro-Palestinian protesters burn American flag, vandalise WWI memorial
- Several anti-Israel protesters vandalised a World War I memorial in Central Park, and burned an American flag on Monday, May 6
May 7, 2024 9:15 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Queen Camilla has set the rules for Prince Harry’s meet with King Charles, he can't...
- Queen Camilla restricts Prince Harry from meeting his father alone due to trust issues and King Charles' vulnerable health condition.
May 7, 2024 9:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Morning briefing: 10 facts about Lok Sabha phase 3 polls, what SC said on extra levy on sanitary pads disposal, and more
- Morning briefing: 10 facts about Lok Sabha phase 3 polls, what SC said on extra levy on sanitary pads disposal, and more
May 7, 2024 8:48 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Watch: PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at Ahmedabad school, urges voters to exercise ‘matdaan’
- Lok Sabha elections phase 3: After coming out of the polling booth, PM Narendra Modi waved to the crowd and showed his inked finger.
May 7, 2024 8:44 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel bombards Gaza's Rafah overnight after ordering evacuation
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the proposal "is far from Israel's essential demands"
May 7, 2024 8:40 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos in Bengaluru
- Bengaluru grapples with aftermath of heavy rainfall, facing waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
May 7, 2024 8:38 AM IST
India News Live Updates: SC disapproves of Kerala’s extra levy on disposal of sanitary pads
- The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL for a stay on the additional fee imposed on the disposal of used sanitary pads and diapers
May 7, 2024 8:33 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Modi predicts Patnaik govt’s ‘expiry date’, CM retorts with ‘daydreaming’ jibe
- The PM’s attack on the state government, on Patnaik with whom he shared friendly ties, has driven home the message that the two parties are no longer ‘frenemies’, but serious contenders
May 7, 2024 8:31 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Boeing faces new FAA probe over 787 Dreamliner’s skipped test
- Boeing is under the FAA's scope for employees possibly ‘falsifying aircraft records’ and bypassing electrical connection tests on Dreamliner planes.
May 7, 2024 8:20 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: NIT Silchar student found dead; suicide suspected
- Ankhumani Kalita, a local police officer, said that the cause of the death of the 20-year-old student will be known once they get the postmortem report
May 7, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Students take Columbia building; backlash to discrimination law
- Our daily political update, featuring the stories that matter
May 7, 2024 7:58 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Google Doodle celebrates 3rd phase of polling with voting symbol
- Voting for the third of seven-phase 2024 India's 18th general elections began at 7 am on Tuesday in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories.
May 7, 2024 7:47 AM IST
World News Live Updates: James Gunn and David Corenswet's Superman brings back the iconic S curl and trunk
- First live-action glimpse of David Corenswet's Superman costume revealed by James Gunn.
May 7, 2024 7:42 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jharkhand: ED arrests Congress leader's secretary after ₹35 crore cash recovery
- Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjeev Lal, the private secretary to Alamgir Alam, and his domestic help after recovery of ₹35.23 crore cash from Ranchi.
May 7, 2024 7:36 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Rep. Shri Thanedar condemns vandalism of his Detroit community centre: ‘Simply unacceptable’
- Photos shared by Shri Thanedar show a red ‘X’ drawn over his face, with the words “racist," "ceasefire” and "Free Palestine" painted across the building
May 7, 2024 7:13 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump will surely land in Rikers Island jail if he keeps trying the patience of the judge
- Judge Juan M. Merchan considers jail sanctions for Donald Trump after repeated violations of gag orders in his New York hush money trial.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 7, 2024: PM Narendra Modi says he does not oppose Islam: 'Muslim community is…'