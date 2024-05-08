Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 8, 2024: Another Congress leader raises questions on Poonch attack: ‘BJP can do anything for elections’
May 8, 2024 8:59 AM IST
Latest news on May 8, 2024: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. (HT File)
India News Live Updates: Another Congress leader raises questions on Poonch attack: ‘BJP can do anything for elections’
- “Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even Satyapal Malik raised questions. There's nothing new in this,” Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said.
World News Live Updates: After Oklahoma, severe storms and deadly tornadoes strike American Midwest
- Midwest battered by severe storms, tornadoes leave trail of destruction. Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri under tornado watch.
May 8, 2024 8:57 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Adored by people, Naveen Patnaik went into cocoon: Bhartruhari Mahtab
- Bhartruhari Mahtab, the six-time lawmaker from Cuttack who joined saying the BJP in March, said he sees no future for the Odisha’s ruling BJD
May 8, 2024 8:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Hind Rajab's mom speaks out after Columbia Uni students rename Hamilton Hall to Hind Hall: ‘I started crying’
- The mother of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces, has opened up after Columbia University's Hamilton Hall was renamed to Hind Hall
May 8, 2024 8:35 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida: Dog attacks, bites teenage girl in housing society lift | Video
- CCTV camera footage showed a dog attacking the girl inside the lift of a housing society in Noida, and biting her on the arm.
May 8, 2024 8:29 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden administration halts ammunition delivery to Israel, US officials say it is intentional
- Biden administration delays ammunition shipment to Israel, possibly to prevent an invasion of Rafah and protect civilians.
May 8, 2024 8:13 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana crisis: 3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to BJP govt. What next? How numbers stack up in assembly?
- The BJP government is now two short of majority mark in the 90-member Haryana assembly, which has a current strength of 88.
May 8, 2024 8:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Legal win for Donald Trump as classified documents case delayed, legal experts question judge's ‘bizarre rulings’
- Donald Trump enjoyed yet another legal win after US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday, May 7, delayed his classified documents case indefinitely
May 8, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Beware, global jihadists are back on the march
- They are using the war in Gaza to radicalise a new generation
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man accused of rape, kidnapping held after 40 years from Agra
- The man, identified as Dawood Bandu Khan alias Pappa, had sold his property in Mumbai after the case was registered and shifted to Agra, said police. He was traced via a designer and a shop owner who had supplied clothes and sweets respectively for his son’s wedding and was brought to the city after an Agra-based court granted a transit remand
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha elections 2024: How will the lack of momentum in polling affect BJP, INDIA bloc?
- A relatively slow start to the Lok Sabha elections seems to have dampened spirits across the political spectrum.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Soil testing begins for Vishrantwadi flyover & grade separator
- The PMC had proposed a flyover and grade separator at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Vishrantwadi, to avert the traffic jams every morning and evening
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden condemns ‘ferocious surge’ of antisemitism in US at Holocaust remembrance ceremony
- During his sombre keynote address, Biden said he stands in solidarity with Jewish people, urging Americans to “rise against hate” amid growing antisemitism
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Perfumers preserve natural scent amid synthetic onslaught
- Beyond the political rhetoric, they champion a cause close to their hearts: preservation of natural fragrances against the encroachment of the synthetic alternatives.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man arrested for demanding money for manipulating EVMs
- Man arrested for demanding ₹2.5 crore to manipulate EVMs in Sambhajinagar from opposition leader. Police arrest accused while accepting ₹1 lakh as token amount.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: COEP Technological University lodges police complaint in girls’ hostel case
- COEP Technological University in Pune investigates complaint of girls’ hostel roommate clicking photos without consent, lodges police complaint.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Notice to Assam over police battalion camp in Geleky reserve
- Union environment ministry seeks Assam govt report on alleged illegal diversion of Geleky forest for police camp. Ministry cites HT report.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘It’s our time to demand change for gig workers’
- Gurugram's gig worker Mohammad Rizwan battles heat, long hours, and disrespect. As a first-time voter, he demands fair wages, healthcare, and respect.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Seeking votes for Rajnath, Pathak cites Centre’s schemes for poor
- Addressing a gathering at the Khajua Bal Ram Lila ground, Sudershan Colony, Pathak urged people to vote for union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is seeking re-election for the third time. He pointed out the PM Awas Yojana, toilets, Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes of the union government. “Rajnath Singh has fulfilled Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream of making Lucknow a world class city,” said Pathak. He also pointed out the upgradation of the Lucknow airport.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Whisky, aged and young, at heart of 2 trade pact parleys
- The issue is one of several contentious ones in ongoing negotiations for at least two free trade agreements (FTAs), one with the United Kingdom (UK) and the other with the European Union (EU)
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha Election 2024: 283 seats locked as Phase 3 concludes
- 111 million voters in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union territories cast their votes in the high-stakes third phase of India's general elections.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court hints at interim bail to Kejriwal, sets no-work condition
- Supreme Court acknowledged Kejriwal’s unique position as both CM and convener of AAP during the ongoing polls, describing it as an “extraordinary situation”.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: SC stays order cancelling 25k jobs in Bengal
- Tuesday’s order came as a relief for the Mamata Banerjee government, which is facing the heat in the teacher recruitment scam probed by CBI following orders passed by the Calcutta high court
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana political crisis: 3 MLAs turn back on BJP-led govt, go with Congress
- Haryana BJP-led government faces crisis as three independent lawmakers withdraw support, back Congress.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Priyanka finalises strategy for Rae Bareli
- Priyanka Gandhi gave final touches to the teams of party’s volunteers that would be deployed at the booths in the constituency that goes to poll on May 20.
