Latest News, Live Updates Today May 9, 2024: Air India Express sacks crew members over mass sick leave
May 9, 2024 8:32 AM IST
In Delhi, 14 flights were cancelled until 4pm on Wednesday.
India News Live Updates: Air India Express sacks crew members over mass sick leave
- People aware of the matter said the termination letters were issued late on Wednesday even as it was immediately unclear how many employees were sacked
World News Live Updates: North Korea's Kim Jong Un expresses support for Vladimir Putin in Victory Day message: Report
- Russia on Thursday marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two
May 9, 2024 8:24 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry joins Diana’s family at St Paul’s Cathedral service just a stone’s throw away from King Charles III
- King Charles III hosts guests at Buckingham Palace sans Prince Harry.
May 9, 2024 8:05 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi's ‘personal experience’ reply to PM Modi's ‘money in a tempo from Adani-Ambani' dig
- PM Narendra Modi had asked why Rahul Gandhi had stopped “abusing” Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in his attacks.
May 9, 2024 8:04 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Muslims with spouse cannot claim rights in a live-in relationship: Allahabad HC
- The court was hearing a writ petition filed by an interfaith couple after the woman's parents filed a police complaint against her husband, a Muslim.
May 9, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Who is supplying Russia’s arms industry?
May 9, 2024 7:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Laken Riley murder suspect spotted ‘peeping through’ University of Georgia staff member's window on day of killing
- Jose Antonio Ibarra has now been indicted on charges for peeping at a University of Georgia staff member on the day he killed Laken Riley
May 9, 2024 7:40 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump is likely to skip Barron's graduation ceremony because of…
- Former president Donald Trump may miss his son Barron's graduation ceremony because is heading to a GOP event in Minnesota the very same day.
May 9, 2024 7:13 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Russia slams US claims on Gurpatwant Pannun murder ‘plot’: ‘No evidence…not acceptable'
- Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also alleged that the US is trying to “unbalance the internal political situation” in India.
May 9, 2024 7:10 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden threatens to cut off weapon supplies if Israel tries to invade Rafah
- US President Joe Biden draws a red line for Israel on Rafah invasion, vows to halt weapon supply if Netanyahu goes forward with Invasion.
May 9, 2024 7:01 AM IST
World News Live Updates: King Charles won't meet Prince Harry due to Duke's ‘demands about who could be in the room': royal expert
- A royal expert has claimed that King Charles’ decision to not meet Prince Harry during the Duke’s UK trip came after several “difficult” negotiations
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Bengaluru police summon BJP chief JP Nadda and IT cell head amid clip furore
- In its summon, the police asked the BJP leaders to appear before it within a week as part of the investigation.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man murdered in Jalandhar village, 2 held
- Acting on the basis of technical evidence, Himachali Devi and Sanoj Kumar, both of the same village, were caught. According to the police, Himachali confessed that she, with the help of Sanoj Kumar, killed Vinod as he had been “maligning her image” due to some personal issues.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Hot summer drives up vegetable prices
- Heatwaves and dry weather in several parts of the country have shriveled short-duration crops sown between winter and summer seasons, leading to steeper-than-expected surge in vegetable prices in April
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Teach AAP, BJP a lesson for ‘anti-farmer’ policies: Sukhbir Badal
- Addressing a rally in Talwandi Sabo in support of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party’s nominee from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the state government had failed to extend financial support to farmers who suffered cotton crop loss due to pest attack last year while the wheat crop was damaged due to hailstorm this year.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Sam Pitroda fans another row, then quits post as PM Modi leads attack
- The dramatic development came after PM Modi repeatedly attacked the Congress over the remarks, and the party distanced itself from the comment.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Dhangekar releases manifesto, says will work for safe Pune
- Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar published manifesto for Pune city and promised better public transport, healthcare and safety for the citizens
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: APMC markets to remain closed in Pune on May 13
- APMC Pune declares one-day holiday on May 13 for Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha election voting; Market Yard and other departments to remain closed.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: LS polls: In Odisha, BJP draws plan to make gains in former ally’s citadel
- The two parties, which have been allies for over two decades, are now competing against each other in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Farmers’ rail roko: Shambhu blockade hits coal supply to thermal plants, PSPCL feels heat
- Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest at Shambhu, affecting coal supplies to Punjab's thermal power plants, leads to train cancellations and losses for PSPCL.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Maval battle to crown real Sena
- Maval battle is not just to become Member of Parliament but also to check on whose side the voters are and which among the two contenders they think is the real Shiv Sena
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Residents of Punjabi Lane to relocate to permanent location: Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong
- The Punjabi lane is inhabited by people from Punjab who were taken to Shillong about 200 years ago by the British to work as sweepers and manual scavengers.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lok Sabha elections: Dharamvira Gandhi, Sukhpal Khaira file nominations on Day 2
- Dharamvira Gandhi, who had joined the Congress recently, is up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Preneet Kaur and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: EC revise Baramati voter turnout to 59.50%
- EC on Wednesday revised voter turnout for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency from the earlier figure of 56.07 per cent to 59.50 per cent, a rise of almost 3.5 per cent
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BBAU Lucknow: A campus where debate shapes voting choices
- Debates over constitution to reservation, Hindutva to Caste census shape the voting decision of young voters at BBAU.
