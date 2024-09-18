Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today September 18, 2024: IP University suicide: Varsity forms inquiry committee, removes warden as protests continue
Sep 18, 2024
Students stage a protest after an MBA student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel in the IP University, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
India News Live Updates: IP University suicide: Varsity forms inquiry committee, removes warden as protests continue
- GGSIPU on Tuesday formed an inquiry committee to investigate the suicide by a 25-year-old student who was distressed by his expulsion from the hostel.
Sep 18, 2024 12:02 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘They are completely exposed’: Delhi Congress chief slams AAP after Kejriwal resigns
- Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi Chief Minister.
