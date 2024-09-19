Edit Profile
New Delhi240C
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today September 19, 2024: US Federal Reserve is finally lowering rates: Here's what consumers need to know

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 19, 2024 1:03 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for September 19, 2024.
    Latest news on September 19, 2024: Latest news on September 19, 2024: US Federal Reserve is finally lowering rates: Here's what consumers need to know (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 19, 2024 1:03 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: US Federal Reserve is finally lowering rates: Here's what consumers need to know

    • On Wednesday, the Fed announced that it reduced its key rate by an unusually large half-percentage point, to between 4.75 and 5 percent
    Sep 19, 2024 12:48 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share important statement on US presidential election: ‘We aim to amplify…’

    • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued an urgent statement while marking National Voter Registration Day.
    Sep 19, 2024 12:03 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Jammu & Kashmir sees 61% voter turnout in Phase 1 of polls; highest in Kishtwar

    • A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in 7 districts.
