Latest News, Live Updates Today September 19, 2024: US Federal Reserve is finally lowering rates: Here's what consumers need to know

Sep 19, 2024 1:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Federal Reserve is finally lowering rates: Here's what consumers need to know
- On Wednesday, the Fed announced that it reduced its key rate by an unusually large half-percentage point, to between 4.75 and 5 percent
Sep 19, 2024 12:48 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share important statement on US presidential election: ‘We aim to amplify…’
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued an urgent statement while marking National Voter Registration Day.
Sep 19, 2024 12:03 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu & Kashmir sees 61% voter turnout in Phase 1 of polls; highest in Kishtwar
- A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in 7 districts.
