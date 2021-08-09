Latest on CoWin: Foreigners’ registration, Covid vaccine certificate on WhatsApp

India has administered more than 508.6 million vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till 7am on Monday. Of these, a total of 1,611,590 were administered to people in the previous 24 hours. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, started in January this year and the universalisation of the programme in June, anyone aged 18 and above can receive the Covid-19 vaccines. On Monday, the Centre announced that foreign nationals living in India can also get the Covid-19 vaccine by registering on the CoWIN platform as all other eligible people.

What is CoWin platform?

CoWIN or Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work was introduced by the central government in January when the nationwide vaccination campaign was first launched in the country. It is the platform on which those eligible have to register themselves using their valid identification documents to get Covid-19 vaccines. There is an independent mobile application as well. People can get their vaccination certificates from CoWin, although now the Centre has said that the document can be received on WhatsApp.

Is CoWin platform available in other countries?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a CoWin Global Conclave last month, wherein as many as 50 countries who showed interest in CoWin were given an opportunity to adopt it. These countries include Canada, Nigeria, Uganda and Mexico among others.

At the conclave, PM Modi said technology is “integral” to the fight against Covid-19 and that “luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints.” He cited this as the reason India made its Covid-19 tracing and tracking app open source as it was “technically feasible.” In a statement at the time, the National Health Authority (NHA) said that India is “excited to join hands with the world to win over Covid-19 together with CoWin.”

Who’s eligible to register on CoWin?

When the nationwide vaccination drive had begun in January, it was open for healthcare workers only and later extended to frontline workers from February 2 onwards. Eventually, the people aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities were also permitted to receive the jabs. In April, the Centre announced that from May 1 onwards, all Indian citizens aged 18 and above will be allowed to get administered the coronavirus vaccine as part of an accelerated phase-3 of the drive. The announcement came after PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with concerned officials.

Can pregnant women and children also register on CoWin?

On July 2, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said that pregnant women can now also get vaccinated against Covid-19. Citing the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) recommendations, the Centre said that pregnant women can register themselves on the CoWin platform and are also allowed to take jabs by walking in at the nearest Covid-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC).

However, at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Parliamentary Meet on July 27, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya reportedly said that India will likely start vaccinating children against the virus from August. Currently, children are not allowed to get administered with Covid-19 vaccines.

What is the latest development pertaining to the CoWin platform?

According to a statement by the MoHFW, foreign nationals residing in India can also register on the CoWin app to get Covid-19 jabs. “They can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on the CoWin portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination,” the health ministry statement read.

Mandaviya also took to Twitter to share the news. “Together We Fight, Together We Win Clapping hands sign Govt has now allowed foreign nationals residing in India to register on the CoWin portal and take #COVID19 vaccine. This will ensure overall safety from the transmission of the virus,” he tweeted.