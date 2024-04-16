Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 16, 2024: More potential jurors dismissed as Donald Trump's hush money trial enters second day
World News Live Updates: More potential jurors dismissed as Donald Trump's hush money trial enters second day
- The trial, which began Monday, puts Donald Trump's legal problems at the center of the closely contested race against President Joe Biden.
Apr 16, 2024 11:51 PM IST
World News Live Updates: US Supreme Court questions obstruction charges against Jan. 6 rioters and Trump
- Next week, the justices will hear arguments over whether Trump has “absolute immunity” from prosecution in that case
Apr 16, 2024 11:51 PM IST
World News Live Updates: BH3: Milky Way's biggest stellar black hole is 2000 light years way from Earth
- This makes the link between the stellar black holes we see in our galaxy and those gravitational wave discoveries
