Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today April 18, 2024: European Commission proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters

    Apr 18, 2024 11:54 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 18, 2024.
    Latest news on April 18, 2024: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission
    Latest news on April 18, 2024: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 18, 2024 11:54 PM IST

    World News Live Updates: European Commission proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters

    • The deal would also allow equal treatment of EU and UK students in the field of university tuition fees.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 18, 2024: European Commission proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes