Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 18, 2024: European Commission proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters
Apr 18, 2024 11:54 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 18, 2024.
Latest news on April 18, 2024: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 18, 2024 11:54 PM IST
World News Live Updates: European Commission proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters
- The deal would also allow equal treatment of EU and UK students in the field of university tuition fees.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 18, 2024: European Commission proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters