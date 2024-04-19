Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today April 19, 2024: ‘Stop, stop!’ Southwest's Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowly avoids collision with JetBlue E-190 | Watch

    Apr 19, 2024 11:58 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 19, 2024.
    Latest news on April 19, 2024: A Southwest flight and JetBlue plane narrowly avoided a runway collision
    Latest news on April 19, 2024: A Southwest flight and JetBlue plane narrowly avoided a runway collision

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 19, 2024 11:58 PM IST

    World News Live Updates: ‘Stop, stop!’ Southwest's Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowly avoids collision with JetBlue E-190 | Watch

    • In a recording of the incident, the Southwest pilot can be heard saying, “We stopped. We were cleared to cross Runway 4,” when asked by the controller to “stop”
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 19, 2024: ‘Stop, stop!’ Southwest's Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowly avoids collision with JetBlue E-190 | Watch
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes