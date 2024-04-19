Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 19, 2024: ‘Stop, stop!’ Southwest's Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowly avoids collision with JetBlue E-190 | Watch
Apr 19, 2024 11:58 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 19, 2024.
Latest news on April 19, 2024: A Southwest flight and JetBlue plane narrowly avoided a runway collision
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 19, 2024 11:58 PM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘Stop, stop!’ Southwest's Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowly avoids collision with JetBlue E-190 | Watch
- In a recording of the incident, the Southwest pilot can be heard saying, “We stopped. We were cleared to cross Runway 4,” when asked by the controller to “stop”
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 19, 2024: ‘Stop, stop!’ Southwest's Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowly avoids collision with JetBlue E-190 | Watch