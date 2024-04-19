Live

Latest News, Live Updates Today April 19, 2024: ‘Stop, stop!’ Southwest's Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowly avoids collision with JetBlue E-190 | Watch

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 19, 2024.