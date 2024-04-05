Latest News, Live Updates Today April 5, 2024: Baltimore tragedy: US Army Corps of Engineers targets opening Fort McHenry Channel by the end of May

Live
World News Live Updates: Baltimore tragedy: US Army Corps of Engineers targets opening Fort McHenry Channel by the end of May
Still search continues for missing workers over a week after the Baltimore bridge collapse as USACE works to clear Baltimore port channel. Read the full story here
Apr 5, 2024 7:57 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘100 times worse than Covid pandemic’: Experts on risk of H5N1 bird flu outbreak
Experts raised concerns over the threat of a new pandemic during a recent briefing where researchers discussed the H5N1 strain of bird flu. Read the full story here
Apr 5, 2024 7:04 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi woman's body found in almirah, live-in partner booked
- The matter came to light after the victim's father approached the police on Wednesday after he was unable to contact her for a few days.
Apr 5, 2024 7:04 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all set to undergo cosmetic surgery: Report
“The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose,” says Gypsy Rose Blanchard's longtime friend. Read the full story here
