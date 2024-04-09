Edit Profile
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today April 9, 2024: Myanmar junta slams UN's 'one-sided' claims on human rights

    Apr 9, 2024 11:56 PM IST
    Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 9, 2024.
    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 9, 2024 11:56 PM IST

    World News Live Updates: Myanmar junta slams UN's 'one-sided' claims on human rights

    • The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in February 2021
    Apr 9, 2024 11:56 PM IST

    World News Live Updates: Israeli proposal fails to meet Palestinian demands, claims Hamas

    • At least 33,360 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in six months of war, Gaza's health ministry said.
    Apr 9, 2024 11:48 PM IST

    World News Live Updates: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza: Pentagon

    • Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.
