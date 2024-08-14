Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest News, Live Updates Today August 14, 2024: US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 14, 2024 2:33 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for August 14, 2024.
    Latest news on August 14, 2024: The U.S. has approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and advanced missiles, amid concerns of Middle East conflict. (AFP)
    Latest news on August 14, 2024: The U.S. has approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and advanced missiles, amid concerns of Middle East conflict. (AFP)

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 14, 2024 2:33 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions

    • State Department announces $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and missiles.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 14, 2024 1:29 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Nobel Prize winner shams Donald Trump and says Kamala Harris is ‘No…’

    • Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman claims Donald Trump is desperately trying to defame Vice President Kamala Harris by calling her a “communist”.
    Read the full story here

    News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today August 14, 2024: US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes