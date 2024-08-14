Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 14, 2024: US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions
The U.S. has approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and advanced missiles, amid concerns of Middle East conflict.
World News Live Updates: US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions
- State Department announces $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and missiles.
Aug 14, 2024 1:29 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Nobel Prize winner shams Donald Trump and says Kamala Harris is 'No…'
- Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman claims Donald Trump is desperately trying to defame Vice President Kamala Harris by calling her a “communist”.
